Google updates storage quota policy June 1, enforcement begins June 2023





In December, Google sent an email to Google users informing them of a storage allocation policy update, a threat to delete content if the allocation was exceeded. In the last few days, several articles have been posted with headlines warning that Google will start billing and deleting content from June 1st, when the new storage allocation policy takes effect. Fortunately, this is not very accurate and can be a bit misleading.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Yes, Google will start applying 15GB of free storage across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos. Yes, high quality and Express quality photos will start counting to their 15 GB limit after June 1, 2021. Yes, Google will start charging for additional space used beyond its 15 GB limit or remove content. Year. This means that if you exceed the 15 GB limit as of June 1, 2021, Google may delete your data on June 1, 2023 (keywords are possible). After issuing a warning for at least 3 months, it will be available for download. Pay for data or more storage. Google explains it all in a Help Center article on this topic.

So what exactly counts in storage? Google outlines in detail what is important:

Google Drive: Most files in My Drive (PDF, images, videos, etc.). Items in the trash. Learn how to empty the Trash. Starting June 1, 2021, newly created Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, or Jamboard files will be counted in storage. Existing files will not be counted in storage unless they are modified again after June 1st.

Important: Please note that this change will not take effect until February 1, 2022 in Google Workspace and GSuite editions.

Gmail: Messages and attachments such as items in the junk mail folder and trash folder Google Photos:

For those that don’t count towards the storage quota limit, the list will be shorter, but it should still provide some relief to the user.

Google Drive: Shared files and shared drives. These files occupy only the space on the owner’s Google Drive. Google site. Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, Forms, Jumboards, and Drawing Files created before June 1, 2021. Do not edit after that. Google Photos: Photos and Videos Backed up with high quality or express quality before June 1, 2021.

I have been using Google since at least 2003. There are over 50,000 emails (excessive, but that’s another day’s topic) and images dating back to 2002. As you can see in the screenshot below, Gmail has been using Google Nexus and Pixel phones for years to store my storage (not all count), including the original high resolution and most backed up photos. Occupies only 0.03GB of storage. After June 1, 2021, only images uploaded after that date will increase their storage capacity.

An example of a Google Storage Quota popup showing the storage used.

Indeed, it’s a shame that Google has begun to charge for more than 15 GB of space, especially for those who have been dependent on Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos for many years. Fortunately, photos currently classified as free storage (including original quality and high resolution) uploaded before June 1, 2021 and photos uploaded before this date and have been modified since then. No documents will be counted in that storage allocation.

You may have to worry about exceeding 15GB, but most of what’s on your drive or photo before June 1, 2021 is probably safe, assuming you log in once every two years. And no, Google does not intend to arbitrarily delete your precious memories and files without issuing a warning for at least 3 months after 2 years.

What do you think about Google updating its storage quota policy? Are you worried that some of your data will start to be lost within two years? Please let us know on Twitter or MeWe.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos