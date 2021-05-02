5 Ways to Get Your Google Nest Smart Speaker to Sleep





If you’re having trouble falling asleep, Google Home and Google Nest can help.

Google Home or Google Nest smart speakers can help you sleep like a baby, whether you drink too much coffee or can’t calm your mind. This device helps you schedule your day, but it’s also useful for relaxing.

If you have trouble sleeping, start with “Hey, Google, I can’t sleep”. Respond with several options, including natural sounds, deep breathing, sheep counting, ambient music, and sleepy playlists to help you fall asleep. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a nightmare cure yet.

There are a few things you can say to Google Home or Google Nest to help you get sleepy.

Ask Google to play relaxing music

If you have an account, Google will search for ambient music playlists on YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora, or Deezer (if you don’t have an account, all of these services have free options. There is). If you like the playlist, open the music app and save it. You can link your media account at any time when you set up your speakers or use the Google Home app.

Listening to podcasts is one of my favorite ways to fall asleep when my heart doesn’t stop. Sure, when you ask Google to play a podcast, some are randomly selected, but you may not be interested. However, you can specify what you want to hear. My personal favorite is the Sleep With Me podcast. It’s only funny enough to distract you, and it has just the right amount of ramblings to bore you. My Google Home worked best with the Google Podcasts app.

You can’t set the sleep timer by voice yet, but after starting the episode, just tap the moon icon. You can choose to stop the podcast after 5 minutes, 105 minutes, or at the end of the episode. The app is packed with empty bedtime stories, sleep meditation podcasts, one-third of your life, relaxing tracks, and podcasts to help you sleep like a whispering track.

Does anyone like to relax the sounds of nature?

You can make several requests until you find the sound you like. Some of the options I came across were rain, murmuring streams, crickets, and bird chirping. However, be aware of the noise of the water at night unless you want to take a break in the bathroom. Google Home or Nest can also play natural sound playlists from linked music apps.

Tim Clayton-Corbis / Getty Images “Hey, Google, tell me the story at bedtime”

I like to fall asleep on podcasts and TV shows. If your kid is having a hard time catching some z, try the Google Home bedtime talk option. Although the story focuses on children, it can provide background noise for children of all ages to drift. Google selects short stories from Google Play Books and Storynory, so make sure you have those apps installed. You can sort out 3-10 minutes of fairy tales, quirky stories, or short stories about popular TV characters like Dora the Explorer.

Yes, Google can sing you lullabies

Another option to help kids get their beds ready is to ask Google to sing and play lullabies. Classic songs such as Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, German Cradle Song, and Rock-a-bye Baby, with reworked endings (not violent).

Find the best Google Home commands for health, nutrition and fitness.

Stay up to date with the latest news, how-tos, and reviews about Google devices, apps, and software.

