BLM RI Opens African American Innovation Center in Pawtucket – Uprise RI





On Saturday, Black Lives Matter Rhode Island (BLM RI) will open an African-American Innovation Center on Pawtucket’s Main Street 225, celebrating a four-hour celebration full of facilities, snacks, speeches and entertainment tours. did.

BLMRI policy advocate Bernice Morris has launched a speaking program.

The first speaker, Rev. Carl Jefferson, kicked off with a blessing and a story.

“Brother Gary is literally the first African-American I’ve spoken to in an American workplace,” said Marshall Langlin Wassel, Democratic Party, District 5, Providence. They worked together in Hasbro shortly after Congressman Langlin-Vassel-Vassel first emigrated from Jamaica. Congressman Ranglin-Vassell-Vassel continued to talk about her legislative priorities, including a minimum wage of $ 15, fighting black maternal mortality, and reducing gun violence.

“Black – we are resistant,” said Brother Gary Danzler, executive director of BLMRI. “We fight anything. Adversity. We are strong and independent. We are becoming more and more united.”

Gary Danzler introduced Derrick Isom, who leads BLMRI’s efforts on prison reform.

Claude Arnell Milhouse, the founder of the Career Devs Computer Science Institute, which organizes classes within the center, trains young people in the color of technical careers.

Gary Dantzler:

Jessica Meyernick, Rhode Island Real Jobs Grant Advisor at the Rhode Island Labor Training Department, helped Career Devs set up a grant that would allow young people to train for work in the technology industry.

Next, Lisa Pina Warren, director of Victim Services and Street Outreach at the Nonviolence Institute, and Marcus Rope’s, outreach worker at the Nonviolence Institute, spoke.

The last speaker was T Michael Thomas, the founder of the Boston People’s Academy (TPA). The academy trains young people in metalworking. The TPA motto is “Trading is not a trigger”.

About the author

Steve Ahlquist is a co-founder and chief reporter for Uprise RI. He has been covering human rights, social justice, progressive politics and environmental news for nearly a decade.

[email protected]

