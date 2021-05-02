Warzone Player issues a warning to facilitate map abuse





Call of Duty: A new map exploit has been added to Warzone. This allows players to camp inside an enemy shooting a seemingly inaccessible hut.

Call of Duty: Despite Warzone’s recent texture fixes, there’s a new map exploit that allows players to access areas they didn’t intend to reach. However, the previous serious bug was much more serious as it was used by many gamers to get an overall picture of the map.

Verdansks expected the 1984 makeover to introduce many new areas on the Warzones map in addition to improving existing locations. Most of the content additions and changes don’t seem to be properly tested, as players regularly find new exploits to exploit since the Nuke event. One of the worst discoveries in Season 3 was a serious texture bug that allowed players to navigate underground map decorations. Below that, gamers were completely invincible and undetectable, but could also shoot everyone above it. It took Raven Software to fix the exploit for almost a week, but now there is another software with similar functionality.

According to Reddits Joe Blackmore, a brand new texture abuse has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone, allowing players to reach areas that are clearly not intended to be accessed. The exact location of Glitch’s hideout can be seen in a short video of the user. Basically, there is a small hut with no entrance near the grid radar array, but players can easily dive through a seemingly inaccessible window barricade. From the inside, you can’t see the walls of the hut because there is no internal texture. Players can jump out of unlikely shelters and are vulnerable to any damage from the outside. The way Joe Blackmore noticed the abuse was very tragic as the player was unexpectedly shot by a camper hidden in the hut. This is a common problem now, as many other gamers have been killed by bug abusers, according to some other comments on the Reddit thread.

As if Warzone wasn’t overwhelmed by many texture issues, there are other issues that can affect the flow of gameplay. One player shared a demonstration of missing textures in Verdansk and showed that a bug that breaks the game is actually working. About half of the environment was lost, but the most ridiculous part of the whole situation was the invisible rover that the player was driving. While the character model was intact and floating in the air, the vehicle was visually non-existent and there was unlikely to be a compliment to Wonder Woman’s invisible jet.

Once cheerful, Warzone’s current amount of glitches and bugs is no longer interesting. The game is turning into a completely random mayhem, with campers hiding in hard walls. In general, the battle royale experience is intended to be random considering all gameplay variables, but the addition of numerous bugs to the equation can be ridiculously annoying. The developers seem to be doing their best to fix everything, but they probably need to thoroughly test the new content in advance so that players aren’t forced to accept the broken game.

Dmitry Lapunov is a video game writer and journalist based in Minsk, Belarus. His career began in 2006 with a local newspaper. Since that time, he has worked with a variety of gaming media covering the hottest topics in the gaming industry. He is currently Valnet, Inc. I work at and focus on Screen Rant and Game Rant.

