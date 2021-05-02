Ubisoft’s hoax hostage situation did not end in November





The story about the situation of hoax hostages at Ubisoft last year has become a lot of strangers, and it clearly stems from the wrath of the fans. As you may remember, in November, a hostage situation was summoned to Ubisoft’s office and sent employees to a barricade at parts of the Montreal headquarters, including the roof. At the end of the day, we learned that there were no hostages. It was just a series of emergency calls to confuse the studio. But what the average person now knows is that harassment of the studio didn’t stop there. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the same person called 911 and claimed to have set up a bomb nearby in December 2020, followed again in January 2021 and claimed another hostage situation of “shooting the manager”. did.

Montreal, Canada – April 2021: Exterior view of Ubisoft headquarters in the Mile End area. Editorial Credit: Awana JF / Shutterstock.com

This time the police did not respond and after these two attempts failed, the caller decided to go directly to the caller and harass Ubisoft himself. Unless you ban a Swedish esports player from Rainbow Six Siege named Spoit, you threaten to continue harassing. As you can imagine, Ubisoft didn’t do that. Police investigation revealed that the harassment involved a French R6S player named Yanni “Y4nn0XX” Ouahioune. This player has been banned from the game more than 80 times, according to the company.

The website contacted a player who denied that it had nothing to do with the situation, and La Presse, Le Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) said this was We have not charged any individuals as of the date of writing. However, the player admitted four years ago that he was linked to the swatting people. We monitor the situation, but the authorities do not seem to let go of it.

Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Hostages, Montreal, Rainbow Six: Siege, Ubisoft





