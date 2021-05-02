PC players already know how to get around the Resident Evil Village demo timer





Screenshot: Capcom

There is a demo in Resident Evil Village, but with limited windows to play it and early access only on the PlayStation, it was a silly mess. But yesterday, a limited-time demo was released on all platforms, including PCs. Not surprisingly, PC players quickly found a way to bypass the one-hour timer and play as much as they wanted.

It’s not surprising to quickly understand how to get around Capcom’s ridiculous 60-minute timer on an open platform like a PC. It’s also cute that Capcom has a timer on its PC. At least it gave people something to poke if they were bored.

This is a demo that Capcom originally wanted people to play for only 24 hours. But what after the internet went collectively ..? Capcom shouted out and extended the demonstration for a week.

In fact, resetting the timer in the demo requires a few steps rather than turning it off and then on, so I don’t think many people will bother with resetting the timer.

But if you want to play more Village demos on your PC, here’s how Eurogamer found it:

Doing all this basically tricks the demo into thinking you haven’t played for an hour and resets the timer. Play the demo as often as necessary until Capcom rips the demo and its server on May 9th.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7th on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.

