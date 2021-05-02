Google Play Store temporarily holds auto-renewal subscriptions in this area / Digital Information World





Auto-renewal subscriptions have provided us with all the major conveniences. The process of paying and receiving invoices takes a lot of time, and automatic renewals eliminate the hassle of paying during daily chores. XDA Developers is a platform primarily for hosting discussions about Android, with members talking about operating systems and all developments taking place in the technology world. This time XDA Developers brought bad news to the Indian people. Google is reported to have auto-renewal subscriptions pending nationwide.

This decision by Google will be made after the Reserve Bank of India (Central Bank of India) has added rules that require an additional layer of authentication for subscriptions and payments. This action begins in early May and continues until the company addresses the “ecosystem challenges,” like an email sent to a developer. Google has not yet commented on the discussion itself.

These new rules have great potential to impact digital services and affect Play Store users more than usual. These auto-renewal subscriptions are due to the fact that India has already experienced the most deadly coronavirus situation in the world recently, which no one has observed yet, and the government has also imposed strict blockade instructions. It was important. People still have access to their services, but they need to sign up for those services every month.

Currently ongoing auto-renewal subscriptions will not be affected, but Google will make it clear to app developers that they are making a one-time purchase for new users who install the app. I’m looking for. This causes big problems for people. This hold by Google is temporary, but it’s such a difficult time as everyone in the country relies on subscribed apps to overcome this lockdown and stay sane. Did not arrive. The situation in the country gets worse.

India has witnessed one of the most deadly coronavirus situations in history, which has not yet been observed in other countries since the pandemic began. Millions of people die each day, even before arriving at the hospital, making it more difficult for the government to manage this.

Read below: Google is cracking down on misleading applications on the Play Store through a new set of policy updates

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos