Technology and Disability: Providing Support Solutions for Persons with Disabilities

By Pulkit Aggarwal & Rishabh Nayyar

Life problems for people with disabilities have long been a rally cry in a world that is indifferent to their needs. The pandemic poses an unprecedented challenge to the lives of people with disabilities (PwD). Many children with disabilities do not go to school. Adults with disabilities are more likely to be unemployed, and families with disabilities tend to be financially vulnerable due to the high out-of-pocket costs of maintaining a sustainable lifestyle.

To get out of this vicious cycle of poverty and illiteracy, ambitious people with disabilities need efficient assistive technology products. However, most of these products have the problem of being out of reach of PwD or of poor quality. Historically, assistive technology solutions have been promoted and implemented by governments and charities such as foundations, charities and non-governmental organizations. One of the organizations authorized by the government to distribute assistive technology products is the Indian Artificial Limb Manufacturing Corporation (ALIMCO). The only way to access these products is through camps organized at the request of provincial, local representatives, or district authorities. Even giants like ALIMCO rely heavily on government grant programs, as more than 60% of their revenue comes from support from various government schemes and grants from CSR.

Philanthropy has reached a poor section of service that has traditionally been deprived of effective obstacle solutions. However, India is currently experiencing a surge in entrepreneurial activity in the assistive technology sector, which can increase innovation and efficiency. Solutions such as Braille computers, smart canes, bionic arms and mechanized wheelchairs are being featured by start-ups. More than 200 startups in India alone are working on high-quality, innovative solutions across multiple disability areas to create access to education, livelihoods and jobs for more than 200 million people.

Blended Finance provides both quality and accessibility of new assistive technology products that seek to enter the market by subsidizing products and bringing them within the reach of the general public, while releasing welfare funding for research and development. It will be a means to improve. This paves the way for commercial and charitable capital to work together, encouraging customers to pay at least part of the cost of their products, and the rest to be borne by charities and banks.

This financial model creates and strengthens the private market by reducing investment risk, increasing return on investment and increasing the flow of funds to the ecosystem by ensuring the commercial viability of start-ups. .. As a result, better products at reasonable prices will attract paid customers while reviving and expanding the assistive technology market. Ultimately, philanthropy may shift to R & D support, but risk capital may expand high-quality solutions.

The innovation pipeline for assistive technologies is becoming apparent. Entrepreneurial risk-taking is important to bring these innovations to market from the lab. And as entrepreneurs are busy with their next innovation, the mixed lending model creates a market access financing mechanism that accelerates user recruitment without challenging the financial sustainability and survival of these early start-ups. I am boldly dreaming of doing it. It calls for the private sector to intervene, identify aggregator platforms, and help create entirely new markets.

Aggarwal is an investment director’s assistive technology. Nayyar is a portfolio and investment executive of Social Alpha, a multi-step venture development platform supported by Tata Trusts for S & T startups.

