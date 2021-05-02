Take a closer look at the new Windows 10 features tested in the preview build





The next feature update, the Windows 10 May 2021 Update, will be released like a minor service pack style, including quality improvements and bug fixes.

The following updates are all about improvements, but preview builds and reports suggest that Windows 10 version 21H2 will be a big release with something new for everyone.

In addition to design improvements, we also expect some nifty improvements in Windows File Explorer, settings, and more.

File explorer

Windows 10 Sun Valley updates File Explorer with new OneDrive files[すべて抽出]Add options. This option appears when you right-click on a zipped OneDrive file that is set to online only.

The second new feature is CTRL + left / right arrow support when renaming files. This allows you to move the cursor between words in the filename and use Ctrl + Delete and CTRL + Backspace to delete words at once, just like any other Windows app or tool.

Windows camera settings

Microsoft is introducing a new camera settings page for advanced users to help manage existing cameras, add / remove cameras, and configure default image settings for each camera.

This new settings page[設定]>[デバイス]>[カメラ]Users can use this page to configure default image settings.

As you can see in the screenshot above, you can use this page to change the brightness and contrast.

Display settings

Microsoft is adding a new option to the Settings app that allows you to turn off the Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) feature. For those who don’t know, the CABC feature is used by OEMs such as Dell and Lenovo to improve the battery performance of your PC, but at the expense of image quality.

In some configurations, it can cause distracting brightness changes.

Since the Sun Valley update[表示設定]You can go to the page and turn off the feature.

Battery usage

Windows 10 Sun Valley comes with a redesigned “Battery” settings page with detailed graphs. This will help you understand how laptop / notebook usage uses the battery.

When enabled, a new graph will be displayed within the current battery settings. You can check the battery level of your laptop throughout the day, as shown in the screenshot below.

Battery level graph Source: Albacore

Similarly, you can open a bar chart view to get a better understanding of battery usage over the last 7 days.

Battery usage graph Source: Albacore Device Manager

In the latest preview build, Microsoft is experimenting with new filters for Device Manager. The first new filter is “Devices by Driver”, which allows you to get a list of devices that are using a particular driver. The second option, “Drivers by Type,” allows you to view .inf driver files by device type.

The third new option, Device-Specific Drivers, displays the .inf file with the name of the device using it.

