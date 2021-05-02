New Pokemon Snap: Whats Up With Wurmple Request Guide





Later in-game requests in New Pokemon Snap require you to take a picture of Wurmple’s weird behavior at Florio Nature Park.

Throughout New Pokemon Snap, there are requests for various options that players can perform. Some of these requests give players new stickers for use in photo editing, while others help players write new Pokemon behaviors in Photodex.

As players progress more and more with new Pokemon Snaps, more Pokemon and Pokemon actions will be available to them. This also means that more requests will be available to help players find this new content.

After reaching Level 3 of Florio Natural Park in the daytime, players can complete What’s Up With Wumple requests. To do this, the player needs to take a picture of Wurmple doing certain strange behaviors. Photos can only be taken if the course level is 3 or higher.

There are multiple worm pulls that players can find throughout Florio Natural Park, but the one player needed for this request can be found shortly after crossing a stone bridge near Swanna underwater. But that’s not the first thing players should be aware of.

After crossing the bridge, players need to look up a bit in the sky to look for a group of tail lows. They suddenly jump out of the tree on the left and players need to take a picture of them. For safety, some people want to take multiple pictures. When Taillow notices that the photo was taken, he suddenly looks back and goes further along the course.

After completing this step, the player should zoom in on the camera and look a little to the left to find where Taillow has moved. If the photo is correct, you should be harassing one worm pull on the left side of the path. Once the player has put Wurmple in the frame, he needs to throw the Illumina Orb. This causes Taillow to use some poison-type movements and scatter them. This is the moment when the player needs to catch the camera for a request.

Players are strongly encouraged to take multiple photos, as the photo at this moment is valuable to both Taillow and Wurmple, and there can be different subjects. However, for requests, only one subject with Wurmple counts as request completion. But what makes this moment particularly interesting is that the only poison-type movement that the worm pull can learn is the poison needle, which is clearly not.

The new Pokemon Snapis is now available on Nintendo Switch.

