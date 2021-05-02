Propose Google Meet for elementary school





The photo in the file shows a teacher taking an online class for sixth graders around Bangladesh, aired on Sangsad Bangladesh Television on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Sangsad TV and radio broadcast recorded online classes

The government uses the Google Meet conferencing app for all primary schools to optimize learning and reduce the academic loss that can occur due to face-to-face lessons being suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. I instructed.

On April 29, the Ministry of Primary Education sent 13 points to all elementary schools under the Department of Primary Education (DPE).

According to DPE, about 30 million elementary school students nationwide are taught online through Google Meet. As a result, all schools were divided into 3,000 clusters. Schools with the necessary ICT equipment for each cluster will be selected to host Google Meet classes.

All urban schools participate in the Google Meet Class Initiative. ICT-savvy teachers conduct classes with 30 students at a time.

Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam, Director of DPE, told Dhaka Tribune: “Teachers are trained to conduct cluster-based classes nationwide. One student from each school counts as a class.

“If there are more than 30 students in a class, the agency will arrange another class for additional students.”

Educator Rasheda K Chowdhury welcomed the government’s initiative, but warned that online classes could not replace physical classes in the long run.

“Some aspects of the physical class, such as social interactions, are nearly impossible to replicate online,” she said.

She also pointed out that some issues need to be addressed before the initiative can be implemented.

“How do families with multiple students guarantee attendance in a class if they are restricted to one device? Uninterrupted internet and power are not available to all families. For the success of the Google Meet initiative, various departments of government need to coordinate to resolve these issues, “added Rasheda.

Explanation of 13 points

The directive is a district-level committee in which district primary education officers, primary education institute (PTI) supervisors, instructors, upazilas education officers, and upazilas resource center (URC) instructors monitor online classes. Is seeking the formation of. The deputy director of the DPE department is in charge of the process.

Elementary school teachers, field-level educators, and PTI instructors coordinate with DPE to implement online class initiatives. Content and lesson plans are provided for the class.

Online classes run simultaneously in all elementary schools using the same lesson plan. Sangsad TV and radio will broadcast the class.

One ICT pool is formed for each cluster. This includes teachers from various schools in the cluster, led by Upazila Assistant Education, who is already working at Google Meet.

Members of the ICT pool give one-day orientation to as many teachers as possible in the cluster. Both will then orient all students and their parents (who have smart devices) for the Google Meet class.

Jobayedur Rahman, DPE Director (Training) and Co-Secretary, said: I don’t want to leave my students behind. If necessary, teachers provide lessons directly to students and parents while maintaining social distance and hygiene rules. “

