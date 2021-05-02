The right to repair is bad for your health





Tom Giovanni

May 2, 2021 16:09 ET Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Not long ago, a shaded tree mechanic with average skills was able to fix what was wrong with your car. These days, cars are much more advanced. With an onboard computer, the car can diagnose itself about the most common problems and draw more power than ever while running the engine more efficiently.

With all this advanced technology, shade tree mechanics have almost gone out of business. Working in a car today requires a high degree of training and skill. The technology inside and outside the car consists of patented software, chip design and a unique system. However, the benefits for consumers are immeasurable. These inventions are patented to encourage and reward innovation.

Innovation in the United States relies on the protection of intellectual property. Promote innovation by stopping theft. However, there are people who are philosophically opposed to intellectual property protection. A group of left-handed public law firms and activists, led by USPIRG, an association of public law firms, has long sought to undermine intellectual property protection through the right to repair campaigns in the state legislature. During this legislative session, they are pushing the agenda against innovation under the guise of the right to repair advanced medical devices.

Congressman Thresa Meza of Texas, my state, submitted a bill entitled “Medical Device Repair Rights Act” at this session. The bill requires manufacturers of advanced medical devices such as MRI machines, CT scanners and PE scanning systems to disclose confidential, patented design and service information.

While the right to repair sounds reasonable, forcing manufacturers to disclose their own technology undermines incentives for innovation and puts patients at risk. Today, the Food and Drug Administration regulates and monitors the safety of medical devices. The FDA requires original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to follow guidelines for software updates, patches, and more comprehensive repair work. An uncertified third-party service provider that repairs these bills if they pass an FDA-regulated talent. There is no guarantee that they will comply with FDA standards.

Enforcing disclosure of these advanced medical technologies and exposing them to uncertified technicians can also pose a cybersecurity threat. You may be plagued by the idea that voting machines can be hacked, but what about opening an MRI machine and a PET scanner? Patients can be at risk from disturbed medical devices, but can also suffer from malfunctions that cause inaccurate test results and thus unidentified medical problems. Such concerns also include the direct theft of US innovation by malicious parties seeking advanced US technology, such as China.

The right to repair sounds sympathetic, but it’s a wolf dressed in sheep. It is being pushed by ideological public law firms and activists as an attack on intellectual property, not by small repair companies.

Texas and other state legislators can make terrible mistakes by falling into this bait-and-switch, endangering patient health and exposing the medical device industry to dangerous and unfair vulnerabilities. ..

Giovanni is the director of the Institute for Policy Innovation.

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Appeared in the print version on May 3, 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos