Brave people fight hate speech by recording voice chat





Riot Games has decided to start recording player voice chats in Valorant to detect and fight toxic behavior in the form of malicious expressions.

Riot Games plans to fight malicious expressions and slurs in Valorants voice chat by recording all player statements. This is a very fundamental solution to this problem, but given the growing popularity of the game, it could be the only way to handle all reports.

According to recent Twitch viewing stats, Valorant is very popular with gamers. In early April, the title ranked 7th on the list of the most watched video games. A month later, Valorant moved up to one position and watched about 22 million hours in seven days. Single contractions are one of the best indicators that online games are active and populous, but unfortunately this also means that toxic players can have a large population.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Brave: All ranked agents (from the easiest to the most difficult)

Developer Riot Games is taking another step to combat Valorant’s toxic behavior. This time around, we’re targeting hate speech and voice chat slurs. According to an official blog post, the company complies with the statement that playing conditions must be fair and safe for everyone involved. In that stance, Riot addresses player concerns about aggressive behavior in Valorants voice chat. To manage hate speech cases more effectively, the company is introducing new solutions. The riot records the player’s voice chat, so you can use the recording later to see the reports you received about toxic speeches. To implement the changes without violating existing Terms of Service, Riot is unilaterally updating its privacy policy, notifying the community of this new decision.

The Valorants developer promises that the collected audio data will be temporarily stored and deleted after an unspecified period of time. If the player does not want to record a voice chat, the only solution is to not speak at all in the game. The riots are said to be trying to protect the data, but it’s worth noting that the company has been hacked several times in the past. As a result, the player’s personal information was leaked, and Riot unintentionally leaked the data itself at least once. With that in mind, it makes sense to worry about the safety of these recordings.

At first glance, it may seem good intentions, but Riot Games plans to record and temporarily save player conversations, which sounds like a bit of a dangerous endeavor. When it comes to jeopardizing the security of your data, it doesn’t really matter if the measures are taken for the greater cause. Recordings can be the target of hackers and malicious individuals who can steal the personal information of Valorant players with the help of voice recognition applications. With this in mind, a riot decision can pose a greater threat than what it is trying to fix.

Next: Is Valorant a dead game already?

Source: Riot Games

Outriders gets huge patches but still doesn’t restore lost inventory

About the author Dmitry Lapunov (364 articles published)

Dmitry Lapunov is a video game writer and journalist based in Minsk, Belarus. His career began in 2006 with a local newspaper. Since that time, he has worked with a variety of gaming media covering the hottest topics in the gaming industry. He is currently Valnet, Inc. I work at and focus on Screen Rant and Game Rant.

Other works by Dmitry Rapnov

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos