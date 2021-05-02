First Innovate Mound Funding Approved, Work Begins in August | Local News





The long-awaited Innovate Mound Project will begin in August.

On Thursday, the Macomb County Commission for $ 66.4 million on a project to rebuild, modernize, beautify, and partially expand major north-south roads in the county from Hall Road (M-59) to Interstate 696. Approved to fund.

According to County Highway Bureau Eric Dimov, the $ 217 million two-and-a-half-year project contractor will be announced in mid-late May, with construction likely to begin in early August. ..

The Road Bureau says Innovate Mound is an initiative to rebuild Southeast Michigan and one of the most important corridors in the United States. Corridors connect people, communities and commerce. It is one of the most densely populated manufacturing areas in the United States, supporting more than 200,000 jobs in Macomb County and throughout the state.

The area includes hundreds of primarily industrial and office-type companies, including auto factories, military defense contractors, warehousing, and GM Tech Center.

The project is the largest road reconstruction in county history, and the $ 97 million federal grant for the project is one of the largest, if not the largest, awarded to the county sector across the country for the project. Said Dimov.

The pedestrian crossing emphasizes rendering by some artists in the InnovateMound project.

Macomb County Road Bureau Image

The county and the cities of Warren and Sterling Heights will split the remaining $ 120 million in costs.

The mound will be rebuilt over the entire 9-mile section, extending from 3 lanes to 4 lanes in each direction from 17 miles to the hall road, making the entire road 4 lanes on each side.

Roads undergo many technical improvements, safety improvements and visual enhancements.

Road engineers plan to make roads more pedestrian-friendly, with smart technology and improved traffic flows. Bridges, traffic lights, signs, storm drains, lights and utilities will all be improved and changed. The system collects dates from connected vehicles, mobile devices and infrastructure to provide travelers with real-time information such as traffic status, parking availability, transportation schedules, traffic lights and weather conditions. I will.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2024, but Dimov said contractors will have the flexibility to save time and money through innovation. Only about 30% of the projects are fully designed and there is room for timely adjustments.

Construction will begin south of Hall Road on Dobley Drive and proceed south on Segment 1 to the 18-mile road from Hall, expected to be completed by December.

Segment 2, 18 to 14 miles of roads will begin in March 2022 and will be completed in November 2022.

Segment 3 is about 14 miles north of the 11-mile road, starting in March 2023 and completing in November 2023.

Officials said the final completion and compilation work would take place in 2024.

The project includes lane closures, and road authorities are working with companies along the corridors to address access requirements, Dimov said.

They are familiar with what’s happening on Mound Road, Dimov said of the operator. Some of them raised concerns, helped identify corridor problems, and worked with us for potential solutions.

Construction updates, lane closures and other information will be shared on social media’s InnovateMound newsletter land, innovatemound.org, officials said. If you have any questions, please contact the Innovate Mound project team ([email protected]) or call 1-855-MOUND-4U (688-6348). Residents can also subscribe to email updates and text alerts from the Macomb County Road Authority for construction and traffic information.

