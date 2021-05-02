Return Crimson Waste Enemy Guide





This return to all enemies you can find in the game Crimson Waste Biome This Crimson Waste Enemy Guide lists strategies and things to watch out for to defeat them.

Return Crimson wastes enemies

Every Returnal biome has a variety of enemies to watch out for. Due to the roguelike nature of the game, the exact location of these enemies cannot be determined, but the way to defeat each of these enemies with Returnal is the same.

Below are all the enemies you will encounter as you pass through the Crimson Waste area of ​​the game.

Aetheract Cube-shaped, described as flying unrefined error, Aetheract is the most common enemy of waste. Fires a rectangular matrix of teal orbs and orange lasers.

The teal orb is homing, so avoid it only in the final second task. In the case of a beam, wait for three to be fired in succession and then avoid it the way you want to avoid it. Then shoot the squares above your head and take them out.

ArchonactAnother Flying UnrefinedError is Archonact. Same as above, but bigger and better.Also fire an orb

But in another pattern with more orbs. It also has a cheeky orb that gives you home.

As with inferior opponents, if you keep shooting your head between attacks, it may take some time due to your high health, but it will go down.

Gorgolith “A hard-shelled crab-like creature with five eyes and a bifurcated tail. This is a deadly enemy, hiding under the sand of the Crimson and ambushing you.

In the form of a blue missile that suddenly pops out of the sand, you can actually see the attack before you see the enemy. It also happens when you go home. In close range, it attacks with a forked tail. To retrieve it, focus on its head. After some magazines it should go down.

In this game, one of the most difficult and wasteful enemies of Severed Crimson, the Xeno-type text says, “Perceptual creatures are named’Severed’.Perhaps these individuals share physiological similarities with “normal” perceivers. [UNDEFINED ERROR].. “

These are very fast and hits do a lot of damage. They fill the gap with melee attacks and sometimes even teleport. Wait until the last second to dodge. They also send out an expanding ring of orange energy. Jump over these energy rings to avoid hits.

Waste Kerberonyx Very similar to the Kerberonxyes found in grassy ruins. The main thing you need to be aware of is the energy orb it fires. Shoot it out on the face, or what you call its head, it glows blue.

Ixion (Final Boss) Ixion is Crimson Waste’s agile final boss and the worst enemy of the biome. Ixion moves around the battlefield, flying and attacking you with many projectiles. Check out our guide on how to defeat Ixion and learn more about its attacks and how to defeat them.

