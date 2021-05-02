Secret Google tricks and hidden search options they don’t want you to know





Searching for a particular word brings Google to life with an interesting set of results and small additions.

Almost all of our online activity goes through search engine giants at some point, whether you’re searching for news or asking questions that are too cautious to ask someone directly.

Below is a list of my favorites. Some of them are classic, but some have recently been added. Open new tabs (don’t close them, of course) and have a little fun putting them in.

1. Google “Tilt” or “Askew”

This is easy. Just go to your Google browser and type “tilt” or “askew”.

Press Search and watch the search engine tilt slightly to the side.

Everything may look a little blurry, but it looks cool, so who decides? You can read everything correctly with just a little sideways movement of your head. WARNING: May cause neck pain.

Read more Related articles Read more Related articles 2. “Google gravity”

Of course, we all searched for “Google Gravity” and hit “lucky”, right?

If not, try rolling the search engine to the bottom of the screen and seeing a pile of letters at the bottom.

You can actually continue to use Google as usual while everything is piled up, but you may need to be a little more careful than usual.

This may be a good trick to play with if your co-workers and friends have left your computer unattended.

3. Search for “anagram”

Sometimes even Google can’t resist the opportunity to pull off the classic Dad Joke, and they won’t be cheaper than this next trick.

Searching for the word “anagram” will, as usual, display all the results you expect, including dictionary definitions, Wikipedia, and the anagram solver.

But above all, look for subtle yet good-performing jokes that are at least worth laughing at.

Google throws and asks you: “Did you mean: Nag Lamb.”

Classic.

4. “Find Chuck Norris”

This is another example of Google engineers using their coding skills to nail popular culture references.

And to be fair, it’s a pretty elaborate stunt.

Chuck Norris’s jokes running on the internet and his invincible apparent level are well documented by numerous memes and satirical quips.

This is the humor surrounding American Martial Arts, which Google has also been involved with.

Type “find Chuck Norris” in a search engine, then type “lucky” and you’ll get an interesting reply.

Google gives users some wise words and suggestions.

“Google doesn’t search for Chuck Norris because he knows he can’t find Chuck Norris. He finds you.”

Again, it’s cheerful.

5. “Do a barrel roll”

Sure, has anyone heard of this trick? It was viral at the time of discovery and was almost certainly found in classrooms and offices in all schools across the country.

If you’ve never seen a barrel roll trick in a strange situation (perhaps you’ve been trapped in a cupboard for years), here’s how to do it.

It’s very easy. All you need to do is type “barrel roll” and search. Then be in awe as Google will spin you * literally *.

Without a doubt, it’s one of the most exciting hidden gems Google has to offer.

Read more Related articles Read more Related articles 6. Thanos

This trick is ridiculously cool for everyone, especially for Marvel movie lovers.

A tribute to Thanos, the fictional supervillain of the Avengers story, is one of Google’s more interactive hidden products.

Anyone familiar with Marvel movies will know that Thanos snaps his fingers to wipe out half of the world’s population.

Not surprisingly, Google is Google, and they designed a way to do just that for their site.

Searching for “Thanos” will bring up a regular list of results. There are about 77,100,000 of them.

The bar on the right has a short biography with a small clickable graphic of his “Infinity Gauntlet” from the movie.

Click on it and you’ll see it animated and your finger snaps.

At that point, Google shows that just half of the nearly 77 million results have evaporated in front of us, exposing our landing pages.

Definitely worth a try.

7. Throw coins

Obviously, in the contactless world of Apple Pay-ing where we currently live, no one is carrying coins anymore.

Fortunately, Google has designed a way to resolve the 50/50 decision in the absence of shrapnel.

All you need to do is hit “throw a coin” into a search engine and press Enter. Then the fate will be decided. If you don’t like the decision, there is a “Flip Again” option.

It’s 2019 for you.

8. Roll the dice

As with the previous one, if you need to roll the dice, Google can help.

In addition, you can choose from 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 20 objects, giving you a fairly wide range of options.

If you run out of board game dice, you may be a lifesaver.

Simply enter your email address here to sign up for Dublin Live’s latest news newsletter.

You will receive a free email in your inbox every day. Whether it’s transportation and travel, what’s happening, or crime, this newsletter lets you cover everything.

You can unsubscribe from this service at any time. Also, rest assured that your data will not be shared with other third parties.

9. Wizard of Oz

This is another with a few clicks, but it’s definitely worth it.

A Google search for “The Wizard of Oz” will bring up glittering ruby ​​slippers on the right side of the landing page, next to a brief overview and movie photos.

Clicking on them, like virtual Dorothy, clicks on the heels together before returning the search engine to time.

The screen goes dark and the red slippers replace the spinning tornado.

But don’t worry. To return to normal, just click on the tornado.

10. Friends

Some may say that they did their best to the end. At least Friends fans will.

Like the interactive bits of Thanos and The Wizard of Oz, each Friends character has its own clickable content, all referring to one of the iconic moments.

Google for each name and click the animation symbol on the right to see each character’s name.

For Ross Geller, his Google skits are clearly themed on the sofa and the famous “PIVOT” scene.

Chandler Bing has his beloved reclining chair that hatches chicks and ducks when clicked.

Click Rachel Green and Google Image Search will search for “Rachel” Bob Haircut.

Monica Geller makes sure the sponge pops out and everything is shimmering and clean as she wants.

There is a slice of Joey Tribbiani’s pizza. Clicking on this will sprout many other foods and eventually all will be wiped out by his hands.

Finally, Phoebe Buffay has a guitar and a “smelling cat”.

Read more Related articles Read more Related articles

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos