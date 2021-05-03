Swinburne connects people and technology to build a better world





Swinburne University of Technology has launched a new 2025 strategic plan. This paves the way for universities to build on their legacy as leaders in technology, innovation and industry engagement.

Following extensive involvement with the university community and ideas from staff and students, Swinburne Horizon 2025 will achieve a new vision for Swinburne to connect people and technology to build a better world. Is shown.

Vice-President and President Pascale Questioner said the new strategy embodies Swinburne’s commitment to becoming the archetype of a new and different university in the 21st century.

“Swinburne is a young university with a long history. As a dual-sector university born of a vocational school, we are proud of Swinburne’s technology DNA. With this new strategy, we are truly technology, innovation, We are building Swinburne as a university with an entrepreneurial spirit. “

Vice-President Pascale Quester said Swinburne will contribute to the growing needs of social transformation technologies and the people who use them.

2025 moon shot

Underpinning the strategy are four ambitious “moonshots” that allow Swinburne to focus and invest in areas that make a real difference to the world.

“Putting a person on the moon captured the imagination of the world. It represented the ultimate human ambition and gained the focus and energy of everyone who worked on the project,” said Professor Kester. I did.

“To realize our vision, we promise to make great strides and aim for moonshots, not step-by-step steps. Our moonshots bring staff, students and partners. Be bold and energize. “

Moonshot 1: All Swinburne learners gain work experience

All undergraduates will receive integrated learning and hands-on industry experience in their work, including paid placements, internships, or industry-linked projects during their degree from 2021.

Moonshot 2: All Swinburne graduates get a job

Swinburne’s goal is for all Swinburne higher education and vocational graduates to become employment or job creators in the world of future work as defined by technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. Through career support and lifelong learning, Swinburne will continue to help graduates find employment immediately and in the medium term.

Moonshot 3: All Swinburne Partners Get Technology Solutions

When a partner comes to Swinburne with a problem, they receive a technology solution. Swinburne is a world leader in universities and empowers flagship areas that may be chosen as industry partners, including space and aerospace technology, sustainable solutions for creating innovative planets and medical technologies. I will pour it.

Moonshot 4: Swinburne is a prototype of global best practices

Swinburne takes you to the global stage in research, education and student recruitment. Swinburne is a prototype of a new university model suitable for the purpose of the future of digital, making the way of operation and evolution positive rather than retroactive. Focusing on the future, Swinburne is determined to imagine different and better ways to work in an ever-changing environment.

Preparing for a digital, technology-rich future

Professor Quester said Swinburne plays a clear role in contributing to society’s growing needs for innovative technology and the people who use it.

“The key needs of the industry, many of which have yet to be created, are behind Swinburne’s goal of creating tomorrow’s technology and the human capital and talent needed for a digital, technology-rich future.

“For us, technology is not an end in itself. Instead, what is of intrinsic value is the ability of technology to enable social, environmental, economic and cultural benefits,” she said. Told.

