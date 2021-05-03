Returnal Beginner’s Guide: 9 Important Tips





Returnal is the next popular PlayStation limited edition and the first roguelike game in history with a AAA price tag. But it’s not for the timid. InReturnal is caught in an endless loop of shooting aliens and terrifyingly dying them. Here are nine important tips for this Returnal beginner guide to get you off to a good start.

Adrenaline spill

Returnal uses a combo system known as adrenaline. For every 3 enemies killed, you will get 1 more adrenaline level up to 5 levels. Each level has different benefits, but if you take damage you lose everything. For example, at the first level you will see a long window of overloads (basically active reloads), and at level 2 you will be able to see your enemies through the wall. Basically, adrenaline makes playing Returnal easier, and as you learn quickly, you need all the help you can get.

The hint here is simple. Don’t hit. Use the starting point of the run to accumulate adrenaline on low-level enemies and ride the wave for as long as possible. Participating in boss battles with a full adrenaline meter is especially important. If you’re in the middle of a battle, you may not have the opportunity to build it. Adrenaline wants to keep you alive, so use it.

Keep an eye out for secret areas and hidden chests

The randomly generated Returnal world is dotted with many secret areas, but they don’t show up on the map, so you need to know where to look. Starting from the secret area, there is a small yellow item on the ground — it looks like an Ovolite pickup. If you walk on it, you will fall from the floor into a secret room. From time to time you will find monsters there. However, in most cases you will find new artifacts or some consumables.

The hidden chest appears on the map, but is locked behind the door. To unlock them, you need to find and shoot the switches. The switch looks like a small orange dot and lights red when you place the reticle on top of the switch. Shoot the switch to find your treasure — they are usually right next to the door —.

Finally, there are walls that can be broken to find more loot. Finding them is a bit difficult, but look for small red spots around the otherwise intact wall. Destroy using a melee weapon.

Parasites are your friends

During the run, you can pick up parasites that buff and debuff at the same time. This is one of many risk / reward systems for returns, but rewards usually outweigh the risks. Parasites can increase the drop rate of ovolite while using the key to do damage. Alternatively, it may reduce incoming damage while extending the dash cooldown. Anyway, you rarely feel bad. Even better, parasites usually don’t stack, so you can spread the debuff with multiple parasites.

If you follow the previous tips, you may come across items that actually enhance the positive effects of the parasite, so it’s worth picking them up.

Malfunction is not as bad as you might think

Malfunctions are another Returnal risk / reward system. Certain chests and items will be malignant. In other words, manipulating them can cause the suit to malfunction. Malfunctions will not be resolved until certain requirements (for example, killing a certain number of enemies or opening a chest) are completed, which will adversely affect your stats and abilities. Dysfunction is much worse than parasites, but you can get rid of them without much problem.

All malicious items can cause malfunctions, but in our experience it really doesn’t make a difference. When you pick up a malicious item, you should expect a malfunction. If you have too many debuff ideas, you can cleanse malignant items by consuming Ether, but we don’t recommend it.

Ether is the only resource that follows you during the run and you will not encounter it often during the first few runs. Don’t waste it to cleanse a malignant item. You are much better off using your Ether elsewhere, and as long as you are careful you can get rid of the malfunction.

Save your ether

Speaking of ether, save it. Ether can be used in several different ways, but there are two areas where you want to dump most of it. Cthonos and Reconstructor. Reconstructor is basically a respawn point. Instead of dying, you are returned to the reconstructor to keep your run (you still lose dysfunction and parasites). There is one reconstructor for each biome and it can only be used once. If you have problems with a particular biome, save the Ether and purchase a respawn.

After running a few times, unlock Cthonos at the crash site next to the ship. You can deposit Ether in it and receive either artifacts or consumables. Both are useful for execution. If you have some ether burning holes in your pocket, this is a great place to invest it. Occasionally you can grow your databank by acquiring items you have never seen before.

Otherwise, you can use Ether to cleanse malicious objects or provide Obolite in exchange for Ether in the Obolite repository. However, it is recommended that you save it for Chonos or Reconstructor.

Learn strafing

Strafing is the name of the Returnal game. You’ll want to play the game like a regular third-person shooter, but if you’re stationary for long periods of time, you can die prematurely. The game has no cover system and most objects that can be hidden behind it are destructible. Once you find the target, ignore the right thumbstick for a while and swivel back and forth to focus the fire. Throw a timely jump and dash once or twice and you’ll quickly become a Returnal expert.

Kill the golden enemy

As you enter the new area, you may see some golden enemies. They are large and you may want to keep the distance based on what you normally see in Returnal. However, that is not necessary. The golden enemy is basically a loot goblin. They look scary, but they run away as soon as they see you and dig a hole in the ground. Kill them as soon as possible to get the boat road ovorites.

Always play online

Returnalis is a single player experience, but the game has a light asynchronous multiplayer. If you have online turned on, you can occasionally see predictions that other players will die. From there, one of two things happens. You can clean your body for loot or it will turn into a monster. If you have the option to scaveng, you can also bend to a dead player. This will spawn the enemy. You will get a big reward when you defeat the enemy.

You don’t have to play Returnalonline, but it can help you run it a few times. And in such a difficult game, you need all the help you can get.

What do you keep when you die?

Most things are lost when you die in Returnal, but some persist between runs. The main resource you hold is Ether. As mentioned earlier, Ether is very rare and very important. Therefore, please use it wisely.

The world reacts depending on how far you have reached. Like devices such as Atropian blades and hermetic transmitters, important progress items such as biome keys persist between runs. It does not carry items or artifacts between runs, but scanned consumables and artifacts may appear as random drops in future runs.

Well, for what you don’t hold, that’s all else. You’ll basically lose everything you get during the run, including keys, ovorites, artifacts, consumables, and stat changes. You will also lose your weapon proficiency and the weapons you carry with you, so you will have to start over.

