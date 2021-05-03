New Pokemon Snap, Release Week Repeater Lead UK Physical Sales





In the week ending May 1, 2021, New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch and Returnal for PS5 will dominate boxed sales in the UK.

The video game market is declining and trending, and when others see a title that gets a lot of attention at once, there is a time when the release will settle down. April 30, 2021 was a big day for Switch and PS5 users, thanks to the simultaneous console-only release of Namco Bandai’s New Pokemon Snap and Housemark’s Return. Also, box sales from the UK for the week ending May 1 reflect this.

FIFA 21 has been a strong seller in the UK almost continuously since its release in October 2020, but Nintendo’s games have had similar success in the region. Super Mario 3D All-Stars was the best-selling physical game at the end of March, the last week on the market, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons returned to the top of box sales in April. Six switch games are in the top ten this week, with New Pokemon Snap taking the lead, according to numbers released by GamesIndustry.biz.

Given that the New Pokemon Snap is a resurgence of the beloved spin-off series from the Nintendo 64 era, it makes sense to see it rise to the top of the UK boxed sales chart. However, Pokemon Snap’s launch week sales from September 2000 have quadrupled, which seems to be much higher than expected. According to GamesIndustry.biz, it is described as “the first important PS5 title released in retail stores since its launch.” Analytics sites are betting that they have been constrained by shrinking install bases, niche genres, and rising selling prices.

While the PS5 Exclusive has been well reviewed overall, Returnal has been repulsed and reviewed by bombing, primarily due to its high difficulty, seemingly unfair storage capabilities, and numerous bugs that cause crashes and other issues. It is targeted. GamesIndustry.biz says sales are expected to fluctuate as more consoles are released, but we are confident that Resident Evil Village will be number one next week.

Following these front runners are Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, FIFA 21, Minecraft On Switch, Grand Theft Auto 5, Ringfit Adventure, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold. war. The numbers do not include digital sales, but a total of 180,000 games were sold in retail in the week leading up to May 1.

As GamesIndustry.biz predicts, Resident Evil is likely to take the top spot next week, but given the whimsical nature of the industry, it’s hard to know for sure. For example, last week’s front runner Nier Replicant fell to number 22 on the box chart after a 78% drop in sales. Also, it seems unlikely that a game like New Pokemon Snap will follow.

A new Pokemon Snap is now available on Nintendo Switch.

Returns are now available on PS5.

Details: New Pokemon Snap: All Legendary Pokemon in the game

Source: GamesIndustry.biz

