Google, LOreal, Facebook and more were added in 2022: Life After Cookies lineup





Google, L’Oreal, Facebook, Accenture Interactive and more will be speaking at the 2022 AdNews Sydney Live Conference: Life After Cookies.

Everyone is talking about it. But what really happens when a cookie breaks in 2022?

Joining the speaker lineup includes a keynote from Google APAC’s privacy officer, Jessica Martin.

LOreal’s Chief Marketing Officer Matthijs van der Putten, Reprise’s next CEO Maria Grivas, Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO and Performance Mercerbell CEO Jason Tonelli, and Foxtel’s Executive Director Agency Sales Nev Hasan are also on the lineup. I joined.

Facebook and Accenture Interactive will also present an Australian white paper at an event investigating the evolving methodology, data strategy and measurement culture of this new privacy-first digital advertising ecosystem.

2022: Life After Cookies will be held on May 27th at 1:00 pm at the Monkey Bar at the Sydney ARA Darling Quarter Theater.

The delegation will also be contacted by Optus Director, Angela Greenwood for Acquisitions and Customer Marketing, David Gaskill, Managing Director for Foxcatcher, James Collier, Bohemia Partner, and Jessica Miles, Country Manager for Integral Ad Science.

More speakers will be announced shortly.

AdNews would like to thank our great support partners Foxcatcher, Foxtel Media, Integral Ad Science and SCA / LiSTNR. Associate the partner Captify.

2022: Life after cookies Date: May 27, 2021 Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm Location: Monkey Bar Aradering Quarter Theater, Terrace 3, 1-25 Harbor Street, Sydney NSW 2000

