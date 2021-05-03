These eight materials science and circulation technology startups are innovating for a plastic-free world





5 minutes to read

Our planet is suffering from a flood of plastics that pollutes our oceans and environment, harms biodiversity, animals and promotes climate change. Even with an 80% reduction in plastic consumption, we were considering treating the staggering 710 million tonnes of waste scattered around the globe. Simply put, the planet was running out of time and intended to come up with many solutions to the plastic crisis.

Join these material startups who are challenging to embrace new materials science and circulation technologies that can make a difference in the ongoing fight against plastic pollution. To showcase their solutions at the Virtual Rethinking Materials Summit, May 19-20, each of these companies is devising their own solutions that can transform the plastics and materials supply chain. Let’s take a look.

1. Algaeing Source: Algaeing

Date of establishment: 2016

Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel

Founder: Renana Krebs & Dr. OdedKrebs

Solution: Bio-based material

Israeli textile innovation company Algaeing by Algalife is a women-led start-up that uses the power of algae to produce eco-friendly fibers. The startup, which recently won the VWS Pathfinder Pitch Contest, has developed a unique method of spinning sustainable biofibers in a 100% closed-loop system to create dyes made from algae.

2. Carbonauten Source: Carbonauten

Date of establishment: 2017

Headquarters: Giengen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Founders: Christina Granacher, Alejandro M., Torsten Becker

Solution: Bio-based material

Carbonauten has devised a system that reduces both carbon dioxide emissions and costs for businesses and municipalities to manufacture NET materials. The technology uses a variety of binders to produce materials from carbon-reducing biocarbons and uses local bioresidues and wastes to leave only renewable energy as a by-product.

3. Gelatex Technologies Source: Gelatex Technologies

Date of establishment: 2016

Headquarters: Tallinn, Harumer, Estonia

Founders: Mari-Ann Meigo, Mrt-Erik Martens

Solution: Bio-based material

Estonian start-up Gelatex Technologies creates cost-effective bio-based nanofibers, enabling large companies to incorporate fibers and polymers on a large scale without adding extra cost to production. According to the company, their patent-pending technology reduces the price of bio-based fibers by 90%. These fibers can be used to make everything from eco-friendly leather alternatives to 3D scaffolding for tissue engineering.

4. Xampla Source: Xampla

Date of establishment: 2018

Headquarters: Cambridge, England

Founders: Professor Zomas Knowles, Dr. March Rodriguez Garcia, Simon Hombersley

Solution: Bio-based material

A spin-off from the University of Cambridge, British startup Xampla is working on microplastic pollution and disposable plastics using plant-based protein materials. Their next-generation materials are 100% natural and decompose completely without harming the environment, yet they still function like synthetic polymers on the market.

5. Empower Source: Empower

Date of establishment: 2018

Headquarters: Oslo, Norway

Founders: Carl Nesset, Gjermund Bjaanes, Wilhelm Myrer

Solution: Circular technology

Empower is a Norwegian-based start-up that uses digital technology, cloud data and blockchain to create a platform for seamlessly sharing information about plastic waste, mapping plastic flows and making the best materials. Make sure you reach a place where you can have the value of. We hope that plastics can be tracked from production to life and reused in new sustainable products. The startup wants to stop using plastic waste and recreate a waste-free world, a true circular economy.

6. Genecis Bioindustries Source: Genecis Bioindustries

Date of establishment: 2016

Headquarters: Ontario, Canada

Founder: Luna You

Solution: Circular technology

Genecis Bioindustries is a biotechnology company that uses bacteria to produce new premium materials from organic waste raw materials. By reprogramming bacteria from low-value organic waste, the company can use high-quality raw materials such as heat-resistant packages, compostable coffee pods, and even 3D printing filaments that use fossil fuels. Degradable polymers can be manufactured cost-effectively. From the production equation.

7. Magnomer Source: Magnomer

Date of establishment: 2017

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Founders: Kumaril Kapadia, Ravish Majithia, Vishal Salian

Solution: Circular technology

Magnomer manufactures new magnetic inks that can be used in plastic packaging. This will enhance the recycling of the circular economy. Their inks can be seamlessly integrated into current packaging materials, making it easier for businesses to adopt this technology and improve product isolation for recycling at the end of product life.

8. Sind Source: Sind

Date of establishment: 2020

Headquarters: London, England

Founders: Benjamin G. Davis, Gustav Henberg, Juliet Sword

Solution: Circular technology

Cleantech startup Scindo uses enzymes to recycle what the company has dubbed non-recyclable. Their technology breaks down non-recyclable plastic polymers into useful molecular components that can be used as inexpensive raw materials in a variety of industries. In other words, plastic can be converted from landfills and incinerators to carbon. Recycle instead.

Lead image provided by Gelatex Technologies.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos