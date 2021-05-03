



The Los Angeles thief defeated Optic Chicago for the first time this season to take first place in Group B.

OpTic Chicago and LA Thieves won two wins this weekend. LA Thieves previously defeated Seattle Surge and London Royal Ravens, losing five games to Atlanta FaZe. Meanwhile, Optic Chicago also defeated London Royal Ravens and Seattle Surge and was undefeated in the group.

This is the fourth time LA Sieves has played against Optic Chicago since the Call of Duty League began in January. The thief was unable to defeat Optic every other time with a close score of 2-3 when confronted in Stage 1 Major. Other than that game, OpTic Chicago defeated Thieves 3-0 or 3-1 in all other matches.

Austin SlasheR Liddicoat and Donovan “Temp” Laroda remained on the main roster during the Stage 1 majors. Since then, SlasheR has been replaced by Zach Drazah Jordan and Temp has been replaced by Carlos Venom Hernandez. With two new faces on the roster, the LA thief seemed unstoppable against Optic Chicago.

LA thief wins Optic Chicagos’ bizarre gun choice

LA Thieves brought things closer to Checkmate Hardpoint during the first half. But the final push from the thief helped to break the final point from Optic Chicago, with the exact time still needed to win in time. OpTic was unable to return to points, giving Thieves a 250-205 victory at Checkmate. Drazah was the MVP of the map after dropping the 1.32 kill / death ratio with 29 kills and only 22 deaths.

OpTic Chicago had other plans for Thieves on Express Search and Destroy, pulling out two guns that weren’t common in the official Call of Duty League match. Brandon Dashy Otell has announced FFAR, a gun that has not been included in the Weapon Meta since the first Cold War broke out. When Dassie ran through the thief, he seemed overwhelmed with a gun in his hand. OpTic won the map 6-3 and Dashy dropped 3.0 K / D after a total of 12/4.

@DashySZN, FAR is too good in FFAR! #BrickByBrick | # CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/hwe8t03l36

— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 2, 2021

FFAR has made another appearance on the third map of RAID controls. This time, Special Envoy Hanon pulled out Milan with Dassie’s FFAR and joined the fun. Milano did an amazing job with OpTic at first, bringing Control into Game 5 after first dropping 2-0. However, Kenny Williams was too hot for an LA thief to secure raid control. Kenny ended the game at 1.04K / D against Emboy 0.81K / D while using Milan.

Apocalypse Hardpoint will be the last match in the series where Dassie pulled out FFAR for the third time. Emboy left the Milan pick on the control map and used the traditional AK-74u as the final map. Kenny dropped 1.92K / D, led the team to victory and then became the MVP of the map again. He played against his teammates 25/13 overall against the unimpressive 0.89, 0.83, and 1.06 stats. LA Thieves secures a victory over OpTic Chicago with a final Hardpoint 250-117.







