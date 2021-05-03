Controversial New Bikini Trends Online





The demand for hot tubs surged during the pandemic. Probably because everything is skyrocketing with Twitch streamers.

A popular livestreaming platform for kids is mainly where viewers see others playing video games, but these days it’s money to chat with hot tub fans in bikinis. It is full of users who earn money.

Amouranth has 2.6 million followers. Photo: Amouranth / Twitch

She has won over 500,000 people in the last few weeks alone. Photo: Amouranth / Twitch

Most Twitch live streams belong to gamers who play the game, and fans can chat with streamers to send money.

However, the site also hosts other types of streams that are not necessarily game related. This includes the trend of hot tabs where slightly covered streamers just chat with their fans.

This trend has been accused of being perceived as violating the platform’s community guidelines, which specifically prohibit content that suggests sexuality.

Indiefoxx, one of Twitchs’ most popular hot tab streamers, has been repeatedly banned from the platform. Photo: Indiefoxx / Twitch

The viewer may pay the streamer to write the viewer’s name in the streamer’s body. Photo: Indiefoxx / Twitch

However, streams have become very popular these days, with some of the largest hot tub streamers attracting hundreds of thousands of new subscribers in the coming weeks.

Some critics say that such videos have no place on platforms that are biased towards younger viewers.

According to Statista, 38% of all Twitch app users in the United States last year were between the ages of 10 and 19.

This is how the hot and humid tendency boiled, and how streamers use it to kill.

“People who like to see pretty women”

With over 30 million users per day, the number of viewers available to professional Twitch streamers is huge.

The Amazon-owned platform is designed to allow users to livestream their gameplay to others.

However, on some channels, video games are not always the main attraction for viewers. There is a boom in hot tubs there.

Some followers pay to get their favorite streamers to write their name on the whiteboard.Photo: Faith / Convulsions

Some hot tub streamers play games underwater, while others just chat with fans.Photo: Faith / Convulsions

Some streamers started hosting videos and chatting with their followers last year while sitting in a hot tub.

However, this trend surged in 2021 and the site’s popular “Just Chatting” stream category is flooded with hot tub videos.

Streamers sometimes play video games while in the tub, but others respond in real time to fan messages and gifts.

“I think people like to see pretty women in bikinis. I love to be in the hot tub and memes, so it’s good for each other,” streamer Spoopy Kitt told Kotaku.

Hot tab streams are not only a way to increase followers, but also a way for streamers to make money.

Spoopy Kitt called the popularity trend of hot tubs beneficial to both fans and streamers.Photo: Creepy kit / cramps

Viewers can pay to get streamers to do a lot of things, such as changing bikinis or sticking stickers on a whiteboard.

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, who has won nearly 500,000 since the end of March, will charge $ 50 to write the viewer’s name on her body during a stream of hot tubs.

Nude and banned

But not everyone is happy with the stream.

Some online commentators liken streams to softcore porn, which is accessible to minors.

Supcaitlin has recently been temporarily banned from Twitch due to improper clothing. Photo: Supcaitlin / Twitch

You must be 13 to get a Twitch account, but there is evidence to suggest that some are quite young.

Many of the hot tab streams fall under Twitch’s sexual content rules, but some cross boundaries.

Streamer imjasmine, with 242,000 followers, was hit by a temporary ban from the platform after an accidental wardrobe malfunction while streaming from the paddling pool.

Indiefoxx, which has 729,000 followers, has also been banned at least four times, including a rule violation in the hot tub stream.

Supcaitlin, which has hosted hot tab streams, has recently been banned with “inappropriate” clothing.

“Remove this trash”

The debate over the flow of hot tubs is still fierce, but it seems unlikely that it will be banned soon.

According to Twitch’s rules, “Swimsuits are allowed as long as they completely cover the genitals, and those who exist as women must also cover their nipples.

Imjasmine was temporarily banned after an accidental nudity on her channel. Photo: imjasmine / twitch

“It is not necessary to cover the buttocks completely, but the focus of the camera around the buttocks is subject to content policies that imply sexuality.

“The cover must be completely opaque even when wet. Swimsuits and other clothing that are thin or partially transparent do not make up the cover.”

Marcus Graham, Head of Creator Development at Twitch, is working directly on the hot tab trends in recent live streams.

“Our nudity and clothing policy allows swimwear in the right circumstances, and hot tubs meet that standard,” he said.

“But what hasn’t changed is that explicit content that implies sexuality is not allowed under the guidelines. [Terms of Service], And Twitch takes action when it is reported to us. ”

Despite many videos being within the rules, some critics shared their disappointment with the enthusiasm of the hot tub.

Not everyone is impressed with the new kind of content that’s coming to Twitch. Photo: @ msbananas_ / twitter

“I joined Twitch and was seriously confused about which app I was actually using,” Twitch streamer Ms Bananas recently tweeted with a stream of hot tubs and thumbnail images of pole dancers.

“What happened to Twitch with the actual f ** k ?!”

Felix’xQc’Lengyel, Twitch’s most watched broadcaster, also drew attention this month, calling the trend “the most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen on Twitch.”

“What a sad reality. Please remove this trash from the front page,” he tweeted.

Not everyone agrees that trends are a problem, but points out that no one is forced to watch.

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, the hottest female streamer on the internet, defended the hot tab trend after reading angry comments about hot tabs.

“Why are you so angry? It works for a reason. It’s free for you,” she said in the video.

“This isn’t a good thing, so don’t you need to donate or subscribe? For example, isn’t it something men want to see for free?

“I don’t know what’s wrong. If no one is hurt, what’s wrong?”

This story was published by the Sun and reproduced with permission.

First published online as a new controversial bikini trend

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos