Google adds new features for pandemic travelers





Are you tired of staying at home? This pandemic isn’t over! You used to be a traveler, but this pandemic doesn’t even drive you out of your home. If you are traveling, you have already been vaccinated yourself. Here’s the good news for you!

Google recently added three new travel tools to its search engine that you might like. It presents COVID-19 related warnings and recommendations for your destination. Google has revealed that travel restrictions and where to go are search terms that users often search for these days. Therefore, these features will be updated to help you plan a safe trip.

First, the Explore tool has been improved. Now you’ll see destination filters, travel advice and restrictions, and much more information to help you travel safely. In addition, Google has made some updates to Google Maps on its desktop site to help plan the tour.

Latest travel guidance

Google provided a detailed description of the new travel tool in a blog post. When searching for travel information such as flights, hotels, locations, etc. that travelers can go to when they arrive at their destination, whether the destination requires quarantine upon arrival, or whether the traveler requires it, etc. , To provide vaccination evidence that will help provide COVID-19 related travel alerts.

In addition, searchers can get travel restrictions to their target destinations via email updates. Travelers must allow the option to receive email if this guidance changes.

Select this option to be notified when limits are added or reduced. These updates are based on the country of visit and contain state-specific information available in the United States.

Destination idea

Going forward, Google has updated Explore to help people find their next destination. Google users who book flights through Explorer Maps may be familiar with terms that describe flight prices in different locations.

Users will see more destinations on the map. Smaller cities and national parks have been added for a better experience. Ignorant traveler, where you want to go. They can filter destinations for outdoor, beach, skiing and other interests.

Road trip

For those who like to travel on the road: Google Maps for desktop makes road trips easier. It provides recommendations for stops on the way to your destination. You can choose a hotel, park or rest area. Now you can ask your Google Maps to plan your trip and start your trip!

