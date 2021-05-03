Francisco Partners and TPG Acquire Boomi from Dell Technologies





Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, Roundlock, Texas, San Francisco, May 2, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Francisco Partners, one of the world’s leading investment companies specializing in partnerships with technology businesses, and Global Alternative’s private equity platform. TPG Capital Asset Company TPG has signed a final agreement with Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) to acquire Boomi, a leading provider of cloud-based integrated platform services (iPaaS). The cash transaction is worth $ 4 billion and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 according to normal closing conditions. The terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

“Boomi has flourished as part of Dell Technologies and has grown exponentially since its acquisition in 2010. This proposed transaction puts Boomi in the next stage of growth for both shared customers and partners. That’s the right move, “said Jeff Clarke. Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dell Technologies. “For us, we will continue to modernize our core infrastructure and PC business and drive growth by expanding into high-priority areas such as hybrid and private clouds, edge, telecom and APEX. We are focused. All of these are designed to help organizations thrive in their field. Economy from anywhere. ”

“Boomi is a pioneer in the iPaaS category and we’ve been tracking its growth for years,” said Brian Decker, co-founder and CEO of Francisco Partners and partner Brian Decker. I will. “The ability to integrate and connect data and workflows in any combination of applications and domains is an important business feature, and Boomi is strongly in a position to help businesses of all sizes turn their data into their most valuable assets. believe.”

“The need for automation and data integration between applications has never been greater,” said Nehal Raj of TPG Capital’s partner and principal Art Heidrich. “Boomi’s cloud-native platform is essential to enable companies to streamline their business processes and drive digital transformation. TPG has partnered with corporate leaders such as Dell Technologies to open up a dynamic technology business. We have a long history of growth. We look forward to working with the team. Boomi and Francisco Partners will accelerate the growth of the company as an independent entity. “

Boomi is trusted by over 15,000 customers worldwide for data detection, management and orchestration. As a pioneer in facilitating the intelligent use of data, Boomi makes it easy for organizations to connect applications, processes, and people in different locations and devices in weeks instead of months. With its low-code application and data integration platform, and data quality, detection, and readiness capabilities, customers can create integrated experiences, instantly connect people to what they need, and data, systems, applications, processes, and more. You can integrate people faster and easier. , Global companies and organizations.

CEO Chris McNab said: “Through innovation, passion and constant execution, the Boomi team is very proud to create an integrated platform for the modern hybrid IT landscape that thousands of customers around the world rely on to digitally transform their businesses. Boomi executives. “By partnering with two Tier 1 investment companies such as Francisco Partners and TPG, we can accelerate our customers’ ability to use their data to drive their competitive advantage. During the growth phase, Boomi will be able to take further steps. It is showing our innovation and market trajectory while providing more value to our customers. ”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and DBO Partners LLC were financial advisors to Dell Technologies. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisors to Dell Technologies. Barclays, Citi and JP Morgan Securities LLC have served as financial advisors to Francisco Partners and TPG Capital. Ropes & Gray LLP, Paul Hastings LLP, Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisors to Francisco Partners and TPG Capital.

About Francisco Partners Francisco Partners is one of the world’s leading investment companies specializing in technology and partnerships with technology-enabled businesses. Since its inception over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 300 technology companies, making it one of the most active and long-standing investors in the technology industry. With over $ 25 billion in assets under management, the company is investing in opportunities to maximize its potential with deep sector knowledge and investment expertise. For more information about Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

Founded in 1992, TPGTPG is one of the world’s leading alternative asset companies, managing over $ 91 billion in assets in Beijing, Fortworth, Hong Kong, London, Luxemburg, Melbourne, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul and Singapore. I am. And Washington DC. TPG’s investment platform spans a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, impact investing, real estate, secondary and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for investors while establishing discipline and operational excellence across investment strategies and portfolio performance. For more information on TPG, please visit http://www.tpg.com.

About Boomi Boomi uses a cloud-native, integrated, open and intelligent platform to connect everyone instantly to everything. Boomi’s Integrated Platform as a Service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 15,000 customers worldwide for its speed, ease of use, and reduced total cost of ownership. As a pioneer in facilitating the intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to connect applications, processes, and people to better and faster results while allowing customers and partners to discover, manage, and coordinate data quickly and easily. Is to be able to do it. For more information about Boomi, please visit www.boomi.com.

About Dell Technology Dell Technology (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build the digital future and transform the way they work, live and play. The company offers its customers a portfolio of the industry’s broadest and most innovative technologies and services for the data era.

Disclosure of forward-looking statements

This communication statement in relation to future outcomes and events is a forward-looking statement and is based on Dell Technologies’ current expectations. Expressions such as “may”, “do”, “expect”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intention”, “plan”, “aim”, “seek”, and Dell Technologies or Similar expressions related to its management are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors or risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to: (I) Failure or delay in completion of the proposed transaction. (Ii) Risk that the conditions for closing the proposed transaction may not be met. (Iii) Risk of delayed, non-acquired, or unexpected regulatory approval that may be required for the proposed transaction. (Iv) The impact of the announcement of a proposed transaction on Dell Technologies’ customer relationships, results of operations, and overall business. Forward-looking statements are stated only as of the date on which such statement was made, and unless required by law, Dell Technologies will provide after such statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Whether to reflect changes in circumstances and expectations, unexpected events, etc.

Source Dell Technologies

http://www.delltechnologies.com

