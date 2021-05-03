Rumors of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” Point to E3 2021 Announcement: Nintendo Switch Release?





Urian B., Tech Times May 2, 2021 8:05 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of Commons.Wikipedia.org)’The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’Rumor Announces E32021: Nintendo Switch Release?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has become a staple for many gamers, and fans are now receiving the latest information on the development of the new Breath of the Wild 2. Is there a big announcement from Nintendo about the 35th anniversary of this year’s iconic series? Is the game available on Nintendo Switch?

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2”

According to Express.co.uk, Monolith is currently hiring at its Kyoto studio for a “significant increase,” and fans can only assume that at least some of it is for BoTW2. It is posted on the official website of Monolith. It’s unclear what these new hires are working on, but it’s most likely related to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Signs that the development of the next “The Legend of Zelda: BoTW2” is starting to get active as the news of the new job is actually reported by Gaming Bolt. This may be great news for anyone hoping for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 to reach its 2021 release date. However, fans still have to wait.

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” Release Date

Express.co.uk said fans should receive more news about the upcoming E3 “Zelda: BoTW2”. Nintendo’s massive June Direct is set to bring significant returns during this year’s current edition of the popular Gaming Expo. Technically, it’s not the release date of Zelda: BoTW 2, but the closest date available at the moment. Fans may even be able to find consoles, Nintendo Switch, or even new consoles where the game may be available.

Apart from “The Legend of Zelda: Butou 2”, Nintendo has already planned the 35th anniversary of the series’ popularity, which is another big topic for game fans. Rumor has it that Nintendo could reveal more about the next “Zelda” 35th Anniversary Plan during the next E3 Direct.

Read also: “Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Guide: How to defeat the Guardian and get ancient equipment

Rumors of “The Legend of Zelda BoTW2”

These rumors not only came from random noises on the Internet, but actually came from the leaker Nate the Hate. In Nate the Hate’s YouTube video and MVG, we talked about what Nintendo can plan for 2021. Specifically, we talked about the upcoming “Zelda” anniversary, the new double-pack release of both “Wind Tact HD” and “Wind Tact”. “Twilight Princess HD” was proposed.

Other Zelda games reportedly suggested the release of HD versions of the previous N64 classic “Ocarina of Time” and Nintendo Switch like “Majora’s Mask.” Both Nate the Hate and MVG predicted that these games would not be bundled together, but would be available in e-shop releases. E3 2021 will be another digital event from June 12th to June 15th. The upcoming June Nintendo Direct will be held at about the same time.

Related article:’Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2:’ Nintendo Super Switch is rumored to be released together

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Urian B.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos