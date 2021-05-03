What is Google’s plan for podcasts after Apple and Spotify?





Activities and investments in the podcasting industry are currently the highest ever after Facebook, Apple, Spotify and others detailed their latest efforts last month. One of the major players who hasn’t yet responded to their own new plans is Google Podcasts.

Relatively early start

Google resumed its podcast service in 2018 after failing to launch two years ago with the release of shows and episodes on Play Music. The current effort is a much more dedicated experience, working closely with Google Search and thus with assistants.

Google Podcasts was released on Android three years ago and appeared on the web in 2019 as well as search results. IOS apps were introduced last year as web clients became more full-featured. The final major announcement was made at the end of 2020, when the app gained support for private RSS feeds, but in the past few months, the redesigned Now Playing screen and better recommendations. I saw the ability to customize (and block). The founder’s product manager began to focus on desktop / laptop search capabilities, and the product leader left Google for the payments company Stripe. The former move was in line with the broader remodeling of search organizations.

Access according to the search

The biggest advantage of Google Podcasts today is its integration with search. In 2019, as announced at I / O, search engines began displaying playable episodes “based on Google’s understanding of what’s being talked about in podcasts.” The company goes beyond the name and description of episodes to index and post.

Soon, your search will no longer necessarily require the term podcast to display episodes, making it easier to detect podcasts throughout your search.

This allows users to naturally introduce Google Podcasts. On Android, on the other hand, the podcast experience is technically just as part of the main Google app as an assistant. Given the pre-installed nature of the search app, all Android users can start listening to what they just discovered using the podcast player right out of the box. You can download “Google Podcasts” from the Play Store, but basically the app icon will be displayed on the home screen.

This approach is most similar to how Apple Podcasts comes pre-installed on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, but Facebook’s main app has a mini player to build a richer experience. The path taken by social media companies is similar to Google’s path in that many people want to take advantage of applications they already have installed.

Elsewhere in the landscape, Spotify decided to go to the old Play Music route simply by integrating the podcast into its main music client. Again, this came from most people hesitating to download new apps. From anecdotal observations, people unfamiliar with the world of podcasting have seen Spotify rather than Apple podcasts for familiarity because it’s already their streaming service of choice.

For Google, the task is to keep listeners encountering your app through search. One way to do that is with integration between devices. Playback progress is synced across mobile and desktop apps, as well as smart displays and speakers. Playback can be easily resumed using the Assistant’s voice commands. The Google Podcasts client is one of the simplest apps, with the main screen feeding all episodes. Search / Search is the next tab, and the last section shows Queues and Offline Downloads. It’s aimed at people just starting out with podcasts and isn’t disturbed by music or the entire social network.

Go in the opposite direction

Podcasting is based on RSS and is always open. This ongoing boom may change that in the long run. Spotify leads the price with exclusive content that can only be heard on the app in millions of dollars transactions to protect big names and personalities. On the other side of the spectrum, we own an easy-to-use and integrated creation tool, Anchor.

Meanwhile, this month Apple has made it very easy for podcasters to start billing for shows and provide exclusive content exclusively for paid listeners. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions leverages the company’s extensive payment infrastructure, which already has card details purchased from the App Store and iTunes, enabling very easy subscriptions. This approach of providing additional or bonus audio to paid people involves uploading that content directly to Apple instead of RSS.

The search-friendly nature of Google Podcasts differentiates it and provides a certain level of openness that can continue the open web nature of audio. That said, Google is also in a position to make it easy for podcasters to get paid subscriptions. At least on Android, you can take advantage of the Play Store / Google Pay infrastructure to make registration easier.

If you want to view your podcast from a news angle, sign up for Google so that today’s publishers let Google enter your payment details and keep you signed in between devices to make your paywall frictionless. I can.

Similarly, it’s hard to see Google investing in the original podcast. The company has no solid track record of directly funding content, as seen in the withdrawal from prestige TV and movie production for YouTube Originals (in favor of content from existing creators) and the end of Stadia Games & Entertainment. That said, things could develop differently if Google’s podcasting efforts work more closely with YouTube than with the open web.

future

Again, Google is quiet about podcasting plans in the face of big competition. From an industry perspective, the most obvious is that companies are leveraging their existing payment infrastructure to begin supporting paid subscriptions. It will be tied to Google’s push to help news publishers.

You can also offer another way to monetize your podcast through advertising. Last year, YouTube unveiled an audio ad that “connects brands with enthusiastic and ambient listening viewers on YouTube.” This is primarily intended to reach music fans, but it can also be applied to podcasts given that you’re used to the sponsor’s breaks during the episode.

On the product side of the plan, the discovery of podcasts on Google Search could be further boosted by linking to “significant moments” like YouTube today. This is something for searchers who want to find more subtle answers and discussions about queries.

During the 2018 renewal, the company said, “Google Podcasts will be the starting point for building a better podcast listening experience using AI.” The example quoted below shows improved accessibility with automatic subtitles thanks to advances in audio to text that allow audio consumption in noisy areas without headphones. Implementing this feature has never been easier, but Android already provides live captions for all media playing on your device. Another use is to translate content and make podcasts available in more languages.

Overall, Google has a stable foundation with wide access rights across multiple platforms. However, given the fierce competition, Google Podcasts will need to announce the next part of the plan sooner or later.

