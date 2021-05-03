Telecom Infra Project launches “Open WiFi” initiative to reduce Wi-Fi costs and drive innovation





Wi-Fi NOW CEO and Chairman, by Claus Hetting

Known for its successful disassembly of cellular networks (using OpenRAN and DCSG), the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has begun collaborative efforts to make a similar impact in the Wi-Fi world. The TIPs OpenWiFi initiative is supported by major carriers and Wi-Fi technology vendors of all sizes and will start on May 12th. The goal is to feature more service innovations and achieve more ubiquitous Wi-Fi at lower cost.

It’s time to fundamentally rethink your Wi-Fi network. To reduce costs, increase operational efficiency, and drive Wi-Fi innovation and ubiquitous, a new architectural approach centered on decomposition is needed. These are the core ideas of Telecom Infra Projects’ new ambitious OpenWiFi initiative, which will officially launch at the May 12th event.

TIP has previously worked on Wi-Fi initiatives, but this time it has gained more support for that purpose. In addition to the leadership roles of Deutsche Telekom, co-chair of the OpenWiFi Group, and specialized Wi-Fi service providers Boingo and Facebook, other prominent group members include Liberty Global, South African operators Vodacom and MTN, and Especially the Wi-Fi chipset is included. Huge Qualcomm.

Next, in addition to CableLabs, Google, and the Wireless Broadband Alliance, many talented SMEs, primarily Wi-Fi hardware and software vendors and contributors, will be a powerful and witty combination. All of this, according to TIP, heralds an initiative based on community-driven development that leads to the rapid development and release of customer-defined features, TIP said in an OpenWiFi article.

Above: Telecom Infra Project’s Open WiFi stack and ecosystem to support commercial use cases for service providers and businesses. Tips for providing graphics.

In fact, OpenWiFi includes the following parts: An open source, free enterprise-grade access point (AP) firmware package and an open source cloud controller SDK. According to TIP, the two are designed and validated to work together. Some of the initiatives also require the availability of white-box OpenWiFi-enabled APs. Many of these APs already exist today and are expected to grow further in 2021.

Open Wi-Fi began with a promise to break down the traditional locked-in technology stack associated with managed Wi-Fi services. Part of fulfilling that promise is to maintain open source and provide a premium Wi-Fi experience that works with service providers, businesses, and carriers as well as provided by a commercial-quality community ecosystem. That’s what Co-Chair Chris Busch said. I am a member of the TIP Open Converged Wireless group.

For more information on the initiative, see this TIP OpenWiFi article, but here are two key elements that will be critical to the future success of OpenWiFi: OpenWiFi natively supports the OpenRoaming (passpoint-based) roaming initiative led by the Wireless Broadband Alliance. .. OpenRoaming is expected by many to become the global Wi-Fi roaming standard for the mass market for service providers and businesses. According to the hint, Boingo and OpenWiFi software provider NetExperience are already experimenting with OpenRoaming on the US OpenWiFi infrastructure.

The second most important activity within OpenWiFi is compliance testing (also known as product compliance) and device interoperability. According to the hint, the OpenWiFi logo indicates compliance with the interface and API of the OpenWiFi software stack. This is important to ensure high Wi-Fi quality of service and strong ecosystem support.

Wi-Fi NOW is pleased to support the Telecom Infra Project’s Open WiFi initiative. On May 12, Wi-Fi NOW CEO and Chairman Claus Hetting will moderate some of the Open WiFi launch events. Of course, we will keep you informed of the progress of OpenWiFi on a regular basis.

/ Claus.

