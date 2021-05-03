FIFA 21 Cosmetics can be purchased without a loot box.





EA has released a fairly expensive standalone cosmetic item for FIFA 21. Ironically, it’s sold at a much lower price than other players in the game.

Soccer franchise FIFA 21 has added stand-alone, available cosmetic items. Franchises are usually the first in the game because they rely on people to buy large numbers of random packs from loot boxes. EA Sports has been widely criticized for the use of microtransactions, but these new standalone items are also quite expensive and could somehow get worse.

EA has already been hit hard after the leaked document reveals that it is using FIFA 21 to drive players to buy microtransactions in a fairly unpleasant way. In addition to the $ 60 paid for the game itself, it felt like a lot of operational tactics were being used to get the player to spend more money, so everything left a bad taste in the player’s mouth. It was. The EA has denied these claims, suggesting that the facts are exaggerated and sensational. Anyway, there are now quite expensive microtransactions in FIFA 21.

Eurogamer has analyzed several items currently available standalone, such as stadium themes and jerseys. The big incentive to buy a pack is usually to get new players, but these standalone microtransactions are purely superficial. This means players need to grind and pay out large amounts of cash for FIFA 21 players. These standalone items can be purchased as a bundle of 700 FIFA points (approximately $ 7) or individually. Tifo is priced at 150 FIFA points ($ 1.50), the stadium theme is priced at 200 points ($ 2), and the kit is priced at 300 points ($ 3).

Items can also be purchased with FUT coins earned through gameplay instead of microtransactions. Items range in price from 11,500 to 25,000 coins, but can be purchased as a bundle of 60,000, which exceeds the cost of a random item Gold Pack. Players also sell these items on the in-game market at prices much lower than EA’s asking price, some for more than half the price. Needless to say, it’s a little tricky.

As soon as FIFA 21 appears on the Xbox Game Pass, EA may add such items. New franchise entrants are expected to arrive in about four months, but EA may offer a way for new entrants to catch up and costly kit out. Unquestioned users may be unaware that they can get items much cheaper from other players, and worse, bite them as they are being fairly evaluated by the EA.

EA has always been strongly criticized for how to withdraw money from players, including the highly controversial online pass of the early 2010s when players began to pay extra for multiplayer when they purchased a used game. I did. Thankfully, that time has passed and EA has grown significantly since then, but the recent news surrounding FIFA 21 is a concern.

