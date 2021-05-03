Athol Daily News-Athol Credit Unions’ new partnership brings banking innovation to its members





Release date: May 2, 2021 1:33:45 pm

Changed: May 2, 2021 1:33:44 pm

ATHOL face-to-face banking during the COVID-19 pandemic was not easy. For weeks, banks in the region have been forced to close the door to the general public due to concerns about the spread of the virus. However, thanks to its new partnership with ACI Worldwide, Athol Credit Union will offer its members a new online billing service that allows them to make cash payments through a network of over 60,000 participating retailers. According to a press release, this new service will allow members to make safe and secure loan payments and increase the options available to those who wish to pay in cash.

In the coming months, ACU will integrate ACI Speedpay with its existing online banking system. The software allows ACU members to pay their loans online using a computer or mobile device, eliminating the need to visit branches directly or pay postage to send checks. Starting this fall, ACU will roll out ACI moBills to allow members to make cash payments at local retail stores. This easy-to-use app generates barcodes on member smartphones that retailers scan, making it easy for retailers to process cash payments for loans on the fly. ACI moBills integrates with other mobile wallet systems such as Apple Pay to provide faster access to the cash payment process.

Courtney Fifield, President and CEO of Athol Credit Union, is proud to introduce this new option to its members. Our goal in introducing new technologies is to facilitate the banking of our members. With this new service, members who want to pay their ACU loans in cash can do so wherever they are. It’s about banking at your own pace, not ours.

ACU is improving the member experience through the convenience of online and mobile channels, said Sanjay Gupta, Executive Vice President of ACI Worldwide. With ACI Speedpay, ACU members can pay invoices on the go, either digitally or in digitized cash payments, ensuring a more seamless invoice payment experience, no matter where you are. ..

The introduction of this new payment system follows the ACU rollout of a new website with easy access to the services offered by ACU.

While our institution wants to make sure that technological progress is advanced, we want to ensure that no one is left behind. We are here to provide financial services to our entire community, including those who want to continue to visit us directly, says Fifield. We want to be as modern as possible, but don’t sacrifice losing members.

Founded in 1930, the Athol Credit Union is a member-owned, non-profit credit union whose mission is to provide the North Quabbin community with quality banking products, outstanding services and financial education.

