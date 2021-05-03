The “Elden Ring” release window was a hint and the game footage was leaked





Key Point From Software Announces “ Elden Ring” at E3 2019 Rumor has it that the game may appear at E3 this year The delay in game development is reported to be due to the impact of COVID-19

The new leak reveals a new “Elden Ring” release window that fans could stick to in the absence of official announcements from Namco Bandai and FromSoftware.

The latest information on FromSoftware’s long-awaited action RPG comes from trusted industry insider Okami. Insider shared some exciting details on Twitter from a phone call about the recent earnings of Kadokawa Co., Ltd., the parent company of the “Elden Ring” game developer. A big point for fans is the announcement of the company’s plans to release the game by the end of this year.

Kadokawa Shoten said in its earnings announcement for the fiscal year ending March 2022 that it expects “contribution from new works.” The company also described the unreleased game as From Software’s biggest title so far in terms of volume. This is noteworthy given that game developers are also responsible for all “Dark Souls” titles.

Leaked image reveals Elden Ring release date, coming to TGA 2019 Photo: Instacodez

Apart from that, Kadokawa Co., Ltd. revealed that the development of “Elden Ring” has been delayed due to the influence of COVID-19. Based on this information, “Eldenling” fans can be confident that by April 2022, the long-awaited title was finally available. It looks like a wide window to look at, but it’s much better than guessing, always with potential releases of the game.

The new “Elden Ring” release window suggests that fans will soon hear more about the game. It’s worth noting that the release of the game can be delayed as this is just a predictive or targeted release window. Also, FromSoftware and Namco Bandai haven’t announced the official release date of the game yet, so fans need to ease their expectations and take this latest leak with just a little salt.

Meanwhile, a 6-second gameplay video of “Elden Ring,” which appears to have originated from 4Chan, has begun a round online and has been reported by VGC. You can get a glimpse of the game easily, but blurry.

The “Elden Ring” was unveiled at E3 2019, and many fans speculate that it will be featured at this year’s E3 All Digital Event. Other fans believe it could be one of the highlights of Microsoft’s press conference at E3 2021. There is also a recent claim that the game will be released as an Xbox exclusive title and will be released on the first day with the Xbox Game Pass.

