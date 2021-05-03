WhatsApp: What will change the app from May 15, 2021 | Mobile Phones | Smartphones | USA | Mexico | Spain | nnda nnni





In early 2021, Share announced a change in its privacy policy. This caused suspicions and certain panics that led to thousands of users moving to applications such as Telegram and Signal. The processor then postponed the deadline for accepting the new terms until May 15. But what about the application from that day? What changes will occur? I will tell you everything here.

Details: How to hide on WhatsApp: Tips for improving privacy

According to Andrew 4, users who are technology-focused portals and do not accept WhatsApp’s new security policy can continue to use the app Fastcourier. However, there are some restrictions on the functionality of the application.

“If you do not accept them, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, you will not have access to all features until you accept them. You will receive calls and notifications for a short time, but you will receive messages from the application. It cannot be read or submitted. “, Indicates the website used. Updates can be accepted after May 15th.

WhatsApp changes from May 15th. (Photo: Bexels) WhatsApp: Changes WhatsApp allows you to talk to more companies Communicate faster and more efficiently than phone or email. This is completely optional. You can send a message to your company to ask questions, make purchases, and get information. WhatsApp provides clear information about the data you collect, share and use. Changing your privacy policy provides additional information about how you manage your information. WhatsApp: What’s New Privacy and security sharing of private chat with family and friends They remain the same. WhatsApp does not provide your number to any company. Their policy also prevents businesses from communicating with you on WhatsApp without first obtaining your approval. Accepting the new Terms of Service does not extend WhatsApp’s ability to share user data with its parent company Facebook.

are there any questions? Do you want to report? If you have any problems, you should write in their contact email: [email protected] Or [email protected] You can make a similar request from your iPhone.

Now, if you want to run a general query, you can use it to fill in the form links.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos