Google Smell: Amazing new app helps your phone detect Bullsh * t (and theft)

If you’ve been fighting tech giant Google and a non-tech but still bloody oracle in the United States, you’ll be disappointed (or not) to know it’s over. Spoilers Note: Google won. Marque Lawyers * Nathan Matlock and Emma Johnson explain why and what that means for Australia.

Imagine this. It is 2030. A small app developer is creating an app that detects odors from a mobile phone. Google steals a piece of code, modifies it, and develops a new and exciting one called Google Smell.

Billions of people are starting to use Google Smell. Developers try to sue for infringement, but because Google Smell is a part of everyday life, US law states that Google has no case to answer.

Does it sound fair? Now, a recent US Supreme Court ruling suggests where it’s heading.

In 2005, Google included approximately 11,500 lines of code from an application programming interface (API) in its mobile Android operating system. The API was developed by Sun Microsystems, which Oracle purchased in 2010.

Oracle has sued Google for $ 9 billion in damages. Google relied on fair use (a doctrine that doesn’t exist in Australia) as its defense. The argument was that Google would need to use these lines of code to allow programmers familiar with the Java programming language to work on Google’s Android platform.

Google has used the API to create a brand new, now much more popular mobile operating system.

Google has won a court ruling that APIs are an important interface, a fundamentally essential infrastructure, and copyright owners (whose creators) cannot continue to monopolize their use.

The problem is, if the company that got the source code already has its own exclusivity, it’s pretty easy to claim that what it stole is essential.

Due to our different laws, this decision does not have a direct impact on copyright law here in Australia, but at the same time it is labeled as a big win for computer programmers and users in the United States.

In our view, there is certainly a need for copyright law to catch up with the modern world, but the case precedes that source code theft by powerful companies like Google is protected by law. May produce.

Judge Stephen Breyer, who was the majority of the 6-2 decision, said it was difficult to apply the traditional concept of copyright, especially in the technical world.

We don’t know that.

* Marque Lawyers offers New Matilda continuous free support … that is, they keep us out of jail. Most of the time.

