Why Singapore’s Ecosystem and Food Security Focus Appeals to Givaudan and Buehler





The two Swiss giants want to work with researchers from food companies, start-ups and universities across the APAC region who are keen to jointly create plant-based foods that cater to the tastes of Asia.

The center combines Bhlers’ expertise in extrusion and processing equipment with Givaudans’ flavor and culinary know-how.

Businesses are supported throughout the co-creation process, from raw material selection to product development, research, applications, flavor science, extrusion and consumer testing.

The center is located on Givaudans’ existing site in Woodlands, Singapore. It covers an area of ​​400 square meters and consists of wet and dry extruders that can produce up to 40 kg of vegetable protein per hour.

Watch the video for more information.

Strategic place

This is the first Global Protein Innovation Center for Givaudan and Blurs, and Singapore was chosen for its strategic geographic location and prosperous ecosystem.

Givaudan’s APAC president, Monila Kothari, said having the center in Singapore means an opportunity to create products for Asian consumers.

So far, the plant-based products that appear in the region are products developed for consumers in Europe or North America.

Ian Roberts, Chief Technology Officer of Buehler, agreed: Hamburgers and sausages that are popular in Western societies will not match the palette and taste here.

By using the right ingredients that are sustainable but actually meet local, local tastes and local requirements, I think we can unleash dietary changes.

Mr. Kotari continues. We wanted to be part of an ecosystem that is evolving around food and agricultural technology here in Singapore. In particular, Singapore’s food security mandates the production of 30% of food by 2030.

We have seen a lot of activity and funding in terms of encouraging entrepreneurs and start-ups to set up in this area.

At the same time, Singapore is the hub of all cultures in the Asia-Pacific region. So it’s not difficult to develop products for China, Indonesia and the Philippines in Singapore. Because all these nationalities work here.

Roberts added: Singapore is one of the world’s leading hotbeds for sustainable food systems and innovation, and I think both companies can play an important role in accelerating this journey.

How to use

Roberts explained how the co-creation process appeals to startups. This is a one-stop shop where you can fine-tune your process requirements to get the right texture and throughput before deciding to scale up.

At the same time, the wealth of consumer insights and market understanding gained from Givaudan, as well as the ability to match and bring consumers’ favorite products to market through flavors and formulations.

We aim to bundle it as a service for established companies, not just startups, to accelerate innovation in the region.

The Singapore center provides wet extrusion technology for plant-based foods. This is a newer technology compared to the more common and traditional dry extrusion.

According to Roberts, dry extrusion is a traditional method for producing plant-based foods because it can be shipped dry without a cold chain and companies can complete the production of products near the point of sale. Is the most common.

However, wet extrusions are gaining popularity because they can provide a more fibrous structure and higher protein content that resembles muscle compared to dry extrusion products.

Advances in technology for wet extrusion have allowed us to get even closer to the texture of meat, which is becoming more and more popular (plant-based foods).

The two companies want to build a network and partnership at the Singapore Protein Innovation Center before exploring opportunities elsewhere.

