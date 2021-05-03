Toyota races hydrogen-powered Corolla for 24 hours





Point of the story

The hydrogen race car is based on the standard Toyota Corolla hatchback. The automaker’s in-house GAZOO racing team oversees the project for this month’s Super Taikyu Series 24-hour race at Fuji Speedway.

Toyota will be competing in the pure hydrogen-powered Corolla in this month’s Super Taikyu Series 24-hour race at Fuji Speedway.

The surprise entry shocked a lot of people, and things only get more mysterious when you read the details of the previously unknown Japanese car maker Corolla Racer.

Unlike other hydrogen vehicles like the recently launched Marquis, the new Corolla is not a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

This means that instead of using an electric motor powered by electricity generated by the chemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen, the corolla is driven by an internal combustion engine that has been modified to run exclusively on hydrogen. ..

Environmentally friendly gas is supplied to the engine without additives or gasoline. This means that there is virtually no CO2 emissions.

The trick powertrain is also combined with a similarly cool drivetrain that utilizes the same 4WD setup as the GR Yaris hot hatch.

Based on the standard Corolla hatchback, Toyota’s in-house racing costume GAZOO Racing is also under development.

Koji Sato, president of Gazo Racing, said that running a hydrogen-powered race car has both advantages and challenges for this revelation machine.

What makes hydrogen special is that it burns eight times faster than gasoline. In other words, the response will be faster. Therefore, Mr. Sato said that the low-speed torque immediately after starting and the strong response of torque make the hydrogen engine very good.

However, high hydrogen combustion rates generate high pressures and high temperatures, making thermal management a technical issue. Therefore, the question is how to find the right balance of maximum output.

In the next race, we will check the balance of how much the maximum output is pushed up while maintaining stable combustion.

Koji Sato, President of GAZOO Racing

The video released by the Toyota Times also gives us an idea of ​​how a powerful hydrogen-fueled hatchback sounds, and despite its only 33-second clip, the news is that the Corolla runs on petrol. It’s good to sound like a racer.

Please be sure to take a look at this space. WhichCar provides all the latest information on Toyota’s fascinating new race cars.

