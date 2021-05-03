Don’t blame the online marketplace for defective products – InsideSources





At the end of the school year, many summer camps remain closed, and many parents stock up on electronics to keep their children busy and entertaining. But what if a disaster strikes, a new charger purchased online is defective, and a fire breaks out after plugging in?

In most cases, state product liability laws can help. These laws allow injured parties to sue the person responsible for bringing a defective product to market for the harm they suffer. This usually means that manufacturers, distributors, and retailers are looking for defective products.

However, some California lawyers have also launched an online marketplace website that aggregates products from multiple third-party sellers responsible for defective products sold on platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Etsy. I want to If they give way, this will shut down the ability of many small retailers to easily bring their products to the global market, blocking the world of choice for the average consumer.

For clarity, some sites, such as Amazon and Walmart, are both online retailers and online marketplaces. Both provide a platform for third parties to sell their products to consumers from their warehouses. These companies are already responsible for defective products they sell themselves. But why do they have to take responsibility for products sold by others?

Historically, the state has wisely excluded many types of companies from the Product Liability Act, even if there was some involvement in the transaction. For example, credit card companies are not responsible for facilitating payment for defective products, shipping companies are not responsible for shipping defective products, and shopping center landlords are not responsible for products sold by tenants.

In the case of online marketplaces, retailers ship directly to their customers, so in most cases they don’t even own the product. As a result, few online marketplaces can be used to prevent defective products from entering the market. Responsible for them will have little or no deterrent effect.

The growth of online marketplaces is a boon to buyers and sellers, offering access to more options and opportunities. Buyers who like online marketplaces are flocking to these platforms to offer new opportunities to connect with more buyers because they can easily compare prices and products across multiple sellers and sellers.

The numbers support this growth trend. For example, of the $ 475 billion worth of merchandise sold on Amazon worldwide last year, third-party sellers increased 47% from 2019, with first-party sales up 35%, compared to $ 295 billion. Recorded sales.

This is an increase in responsibility for online marketplaces, as online marketplaces may limit sellers and products on the platform to minimize risk and in the process disconnect consumers from many legitimate choices. It will hinder growth.

Buyers should be aware of the risk of purchasing defective products, especially from foreign sellers who may be outside the state’s jurisdiction. However, this is a risk that all buyers face when buying from foreign merchants. Greater consumer education and increased transparency about sellers can greatly help ensure that buyers continue to guide online shopping, as in the offline world.

Policy makers should also stick to the principle of not shooting messengers and avoid imposing product liability on online marketplaces that only connect buyers and sellers. By enabling the prosperity of online marketplaces, policy makers can drive continued innovation and growth in online commerce, increasing consumer choice and competition.

