Clubhouse ratings compete faster than Google, but future growth is important





Last month, return to Clubhouse, which boasts 10 million active users worldwide. This is an impressive feat in just one year, but only 0.4% of Facebook is $ 2.7 billion.

The Clubhouse app allows users to browse the list of discussion rooms, find and listen to what they like. You can also join the conversation if the host calls you.

Anyone can host a room, as do tech celebrities like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

Observed calmly, Clubhouse is essentially a glorious talkback radio and part of the trend of recycling ideas to the internet near you from the golden age of radio.

The jury will decide if the Clubhouse is a complete product or just a feature. Most existing platforms believe in the latter and make their own copies of Spotify, Facebook, Telegram, Discord, LinkedIn and more. Twitter, which is reported to have provided $ 4 billion to buy Clubhouse, is also cloning.

Recent funding was already the fourth clubhouse in 15 months of startup life. It added an astonishing $ 9 million per day rating in that short amount of time, 31 times faster than Google’s rating grew in the first year of the first tech boom.

Amazingly large, early evaluations are more than just an American phenomenon. Based in Melbourne, Airwallex is one of Australia’s most popular. The success of the Forex and payments platform is reflected in the doubling of pandemic revenues and the 2021 target revenue of $ 100 million.

Founded in December 2015, Airwallex raised $ 13 million within 18 months and was the first local investment by Chinese giant Tencent. By March 2019, it was worth $ 1 billion and added $ 820,000 daily for 40 months.

Clubhouses’ valuation growth was only one-tenth, but it was still enough to make Airwallex Australia’s fastest start-up to achieve $ 1 billion in unicorn status.

Since then, investors have invested another $ 100 million at a valuation of $ 2.6 billion, raising the total to $ 500 million.

Clubhouse and Airwallex are aimed at completely different customers with very different revenue profiles and maturities. What they all have in common is the ability to inspire investors, with ultra-high growth rates and a promise to become a huge, unattackable market leader very quickly.

Offering potential

These huge early assessments are another division that separates those who believe the potential is valuable from others who see them as evidence of a technology bubble. There is a strong debate on both sides.

There is also debate about how early momentum and reputational growth correlate with long-term success.

Returning to Google, its non-linear reputation growth provides great insight into the trajectory of the most successful tech companies. By the time of the initial public offering in 2004, Google’s value of $ 23 billion increased at a compound annual growth rate of $ 10.5 million over the first six years, as Google’s value increased by $ 223,000 a day in the first year and then accelerated. It meant that it had risen to. 1 day.

Today, Google is worth over $ 1.5 trillion. Calculating valuation growth over 23 years of history shows a daily increase of $ 185 million. That’s more than 800 times faster than what investors thought was too fast after the first year.

Google emphasizes the very rare mark of a really great company. It is not the fast growth of their first valuation, but rather its time exponentially accelerates valuation over the long term.

In other words, how quickly you complete your first lap is not enough to predict your performance in long races.

