One week left for Amazon to invest $ 200,000 in five SMBs





Amazon Australia invests in small businesses (SMBs), and each of the five Amazon Launchpad innovation grants is worth over $ 200,000.

The Amazon Launchpad program is designed to help Australian start-ups and entrepreneurs extend their e-commerce capabilities to accelerate growth, and its initiative, Amazon Launchpad Innovation Grants, is open to SMB in Australia. The application will end in a week at 11:59 pm on Monday. May 10th. Apply the head to amazon.com.au/ Launchpad.

Crockd founder Rosa-Clare Willis is a winner of the 2020 Amazon Launchpad Innovation Grant and co-founder Andrew Ford, a grant that will help them grow their art therapy business nationwide and even abroad in the United States. It is said that it was useful for.

Rosa is currently encouraging small businesses to apply for Amazon Launchpad, saying it has helped transform their business. “Before Amazon, we managed everything from sales to distribution in-house.”

Just six months after traveling as an e-commerce business, Amazon’s Innovation Grant couldn’t be the perfect time for Crowd to help his brand grow.

“We definitely relied on marketing and distribution channels for our rapid learning and growth experience at Amazon.com.au. Innovation grants are from Amazon marketing, access to new customers, to business. It has provided an exclusive boot campaign experience that shows how we can support us in a variety of areas, including the mitigation of many of the logistics associated with. Currently, Amazon in Australia and the United States. We use it to distribute orders, “she says.

Rosa, who participates in the 2021 Innovation Grants Review Board, says she is looking for entrepreneurs from all over Australia. I was thrilled to see what ideas came from all the challenges the country faced in the last 12 months, from rural and suburban to urban areas. Successful candidates for us not only have great ideas, but also long-term brand vision. “

What’s new in Amazon Launchpad Grants this year?

Chad Ciccarelli (above), Head of Launchpad at Amazon Australia, said: This year, we’re offering five innovation grants, each worth more than $ 200,000, to companies that have been innovative for the past 12 months.

Chad adds that he wants to help small businesses launch smarter, increase exposure, and take advantage of e-commerce. Australia is full of innovations all over the country. Almost one-third of SMEs said they invested in product or business innovation last year to reach new customers, and 82% said they were committed to innovation to grow their business over the next 12 years. I will. Several months.

In addition, finalists have the opportunity to effectively market their entries to Amazon Australia HQ to get a chance to win one of the grants.

Mentorship is an important component of the Amazon Launchpad program

Chad uses Amazon’s world-class e-commerce expertise, global infrastructure and marketing tools to educate emerging Australian brands, tell stories and deliver products to more users. Explains about.

This year’s recipients will have the opportunity to attend Amazon’s exclusive boot camp and access Amazon executives and industry experts who provide a wide range of support from marketing, future growth planning, e-commerce to infrastructure and logistics. I can do it.

In connection with the grant, the 2021 Amazon Launchpad Innovation Report reveals important insights into how SMB has evolved and plans for the future over the last 12 months.

E-commerce opportunities: More than one-third of SMBs say customers are more willing to buy online than they were 12 months ago, and 41% see an increase in online business inquiries over the last 12 months However, 15% of SMBs have sold online for the first time in the past year. Innovation is everything. To overcome the uncertainty of the last 12 months, nearly one-third of SMBs said they invested in product or business innovation to reach new customers, and 82% said they were committed to innovation and doing business. Said to grow. Next 12 months. Top areas where companies are innovating this year: 42% are expanding their digital presence, 39% are entering new markets and 33% are revising their product offerings. Digital tools drive business growth. Eighty-one percent of SMBs will use digital tools to network over the next 12 months, and more than two-thirds will use online channels to seek investment in their business. What Australia’s SMB needs most in 2021: Companies value access to new customers and support from marketing, advertising and social media activities rather than financial support. In addition, nearly one-third say they need help with future growth plans and innovations. Each of the five innovation grant packages this year is worth over $ 200,000 and includes: $ 20,000 Cash Grant, Amazon Advertising Support Exclusive Bootcamp Experience with Access to Amazon Experts JCDecaux Nurture Industry Mentalship National Advertising Package amazon.com Onsite Marketing Placement.au

Entries will be reviewed by Chadd Ciccarelli of Amazon Launchpad and last year’s grant recipients. Crockd’s Rosa-Clare Willis and Andrew Ford, Carolyn Creswell (below), the founder of the country leading the muesli brand Carmans. Kylie Frazer, Managing Partner of Technology Investment Group Eleanor Ventures.

Five Amazon Launchpad grant recipients from across Australia will be announced in June 2021. Don’t forget to apply at amazon.com.au/ Launchpad.

