



But on the other hand, it’s no secret that some features bundled with Google Maps can malfunction, turning the navigation experience into a more difficult mission.

This is what’s happening recently for some users as Google Maps suddenly started to mispronounce words. So it’s pretty hard to understand what it says.

Some say the whole thing is childish, others find it interesting, but it’s very important to emphasize that this is by no means a feature, just a bug that Google is already aware of.

A discussion thread on Google’s forum reveals that Google Maps is now bleeding instead of use, oven instead of street, and ontrio instead of Ontario, for reasons no one could understand. At first glance, Google Maps may be a mixture of French and English, but some say the application sounds like it’s using Indian accents.

This issue has been reported to have occurred after a recent update, but it’s not clear if downgrading to a previous release will fix everything. This only happens on Android, so in theory there is a problem with Android Auto as well.

The fixes user made include clearing the cache, signing in and out, restarting the phone, changing the default language, etc., but of course nothing seems to work.

According to members of the Google community, this issue has already been reported to Google, but it’s unclear if any fixes have been made for the foreseeable future. For now, users are alone trying to figure out exactly what’s happening on Google Maps.

