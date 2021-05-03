Business Innovation Expo will feature tomorrow’s Business World Zone





Visitors to the innovation show can immerse themselves in the world of future business.

This year’s Business Innovation South Expo will include tomorrow’s Business World Zone.

New attractions sponsored by Vostron and TUV SUD will feature universities in Southampton, Sally, Winchester, Sorrento, Portsmouth and Reading.

Lara Bull, the businessman behind the exposition, said:

“My vision for the exposition is that it catalyzes collaboration far beyond the actual days of the event.

“We hope that this new zone will excite and inspire exhibitors and visitors before they enter the exhibition hall. Technology is advancing at a very fast pace and our university is everywhere. We are working with companies of size and sector to drive these developments.

“Also, I believe that this valuable asset is not always known, so it gives the university the opportunity to showcase many ways in which it can collaborate with companies through knowledge transfer partnerships / research, support and collaboration. I wanted to.

“Both Vostron and TUV SUD exhibited at the first exposition in 2019, so we could quickly see the benefits of this new zone. Thanks to the sponsors who can’gift’stands to all the universities involved. I am. ”

BIS Expo 2021 will be held on Wednesday, September 15th at the Hilton Hotel in Asia Bowl to showcase established businesses and partner service providers in the science, technology, engineering and innovation sectors.

A dedicated expo app sponsored and designed by Netshell Limited, where all exhibitors and visitors register, manage time, book meetings, manage connections and leads, connect, request information, and advertise securely. Useful for.

The University of Southampton offers business leaders the opportunity to leverage their research, professional enterprise units, and students.

Business Engagement Manager Kerrie Graham said: business. Benefits include increased productivity, new features, new product development, and faster entry into new markets.

“KTP has the added benefit of being funded by up to 67% with a grant from Innovate UK. Graduates are often engaged in full-time business and hired by the company at the end of the project. There is.

“The University of Southampton has a diverse portfolio of successful KTPs, from projects that consider semiconductors, naval architecture, and efficient coach travel to project management software.”

