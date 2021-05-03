The new Huawei P50 leak states that it will come by May or June 2021.Rumored specs, colors, etc.





Huawei P50 was leaked in January, pointing out the possibility of acquiring 5G technology. The 6.6-inch flagship phone is about to go on sale, but rumors say it will go on sale by the end of May or June of this year.

The leaked photo turned out to show a bumpy design on the camera. Maybe the company has another trick on its sleeves, so they chose this kind of look.

For now, let’s find out what new rumors are revealing about the Huawei P50.

Huawei P50’s new leak points out camera

(Photo: Weibo’s digital chat station)

When it comes to performance, the Huawei camera stands out. This time, recent rumors have revealed that it has plagued some users. The company may go for something else that could “surprise” the user.

Some thought the latest leaked camera designs were unusual, but many commented that they were somehow “ridiculous” to see.

The Huawei P50 camera design leak began in March last year. The bump design could only be noticed through rendering. According to the leaker, the “egg” camera ridge emphasizes that there are two large circles in it, Slash Gear reported.

Many people guess the placement of cameras in a circle. However, the suspicious appearance was ridiculed only by watchers.

According to Digital Station, a prominent smartphone leaker in China, the photos shared on Weibo seem to focus on displaying the “real camera” of the Huawei P50 inside the enclosure.

The design emphasizes the four cameras divided into two partitions. Often it is brought up when people compare it to a Type E socket, but this is too far when compared to other cell phones. Some even say it resembles a “pig nose”.

The design of the Huawei P50 Pro is not considered to be close to the design of the Huawei P50. Earlier smartphones are rumored to have five impressive image sensors. One of them is said to be the Sony IMX800.

Huawei P50 color and rumored specs

(Photo: From Weibo)

According to a Gizchina report, another leaker revealed that the Huawei P50 will be available in black and white. In addition, the P50 (156.7 x 74 x 8.3 mm) is much larger than the P40 model (148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5 mm).

In addition, the Huawei P50 is believed to be powered by the Kirin 9000. It’s a 5G-enabled chipset that is said to have optimal performance and run some multitasking programs.

In addition, it employs an octa-core architecture with four small 2.05 GHz cores, three 2.54 GHz A77 cores (medium size), and a huge 3.13 GHz Cortex A77.

It is rumored that it also has a 24-core Mali G78 GPU. With Kirin Gaming +3.0 and its latest version, smooth use could be the biggest key to this future Huawei product. Soon, you can expect a highly developed version of the Kirin 9000E on this device.

