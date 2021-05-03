May 2021 “Free Fire” code: Here’s a complete list and how to use them.Get free diamonds





The less violent battle royale mobile game “Free Fire” now offers free code that you can use to get skins and other in-game items. To help you further, here are the details of the May 2021 Free Fire redemption code.

"Free Fire" May 2021 Complete code list: Redemption of them.Here's how to get a free diamond

Currently, “Free Fire” is one of the popular mobile shooters. However, it is different from “PUBG: Mobile”, “Call of Duty: Mobile”, and other similar titles. This game does not rely on large amounts of survival content or violence.

However, Free Fire still has its own perks and is more innovative when it comes to skins and other in-game items. Thanks to this feature, players can enjoy a variety of in-game content that can be made prominent on the battlefield.

If you are one of the “Free Fire” fans, here is the complete list of redemption codes for the May 2021 games.

“Free Fire” May 2021 with a complete list of codes

According to the latest report from Talk Esports, game publisher Garena hosted two major events in May this year. The giant gaming company has also released a free coupon code that can be used to get cosmetics and other items in popular mobile shooter titles. Here is the complete list of code:

"Free Fire" May 2021 Complete code list: Redemption of them.Here's how to get a free diamond

Did you get the cool #SkywingMoment?

Share it with us and win the x3 Incubator Voucher! Show us your new landing method!

— Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) April 30, 2021

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X FUH6-RAOP-TD30 FFFM-1L8S-QA130 FFFC-EGMP-C330 G3MK-NDD2-4G9D FF7M-UY4M-E6SC HXVD-EU6E-PW5X SARG- FFIC-DCTS-L5FT 3CYS-QQ95-YTWK 8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB 6XMN-G242-VMKV FF65-HAZ8-KG8H REYJ-C692-CEWL 5G9G-CY97-UUD4 FFFF-DCTS-30FTG FF30 FREE-FI30-3FASH KEGU U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG FFBC-LQ6S-7W25 PCNF-5CQB-AJLK RRF6-WMKM-DPJV HP5D-XHQA-NLB5 H28U-ZG5A-TK2R ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN WTZ3- UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

Now that you know all the redemption codes available, here are the steps you need to take to make them available:

Visit Garena’s “Free Fire” redemption center. Log in using your “Free Fire” account. The Guest account does not work and requires a Facebook or Google ID. Enter the code provided to get free skins and other in-game items. How to get free diamonds?

“Free Fire” offers players diamonds as well as free redemption codes. This in-game currency is very important as it can be used to purchase exclusive in-game items. SportsKeeda reports that here’s how to get it for free:

The first method you can use is to run Google Opinion Rewards. In this survey, you will be provided with Play Credits or balances after answering the questions. The second way is to access GPT (Get-Paid-To) websites and apps. They will ask you to complete some quizzes, surveys, etc. You will then be able to receive the payments you use to purchase diamonds, which will be technically free. Here are some of the websites and apps you can access: EasyRewardsPollPay Swagbucks Prize Rebel

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about Free Fire and its upcoming free code.

