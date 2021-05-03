Video: SECDEF Austin, new INDOPACOM head confirms US commitment to the Pacific during command changes





The U.S. Indo-Pacific Army is the new commander as Admiral Phil Davidson gives leadership to Admiral John Aquilino at a Hawaii ceremony and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes the first public comment on U.S. military activities in the region. Welcomed.

Retired after a 39-year naval career, Davidson was awarded the Pentagon’s Order of Distinguished Service during his three-year tenure at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the headquarters of geographically largest combat commanders. It was.

No one understands this theater as well as he does. Austin mentions more than 40 freedoms of navigation and more than 20 bilateral and multilateral exercises with regional partners during Davidson’s command, making everyone a better ally. He said he was a partner.

Austin praised Davidsons for its focus on deterrence in the region and investment in networks of allies and partners. He understands that we must think about preventing future battles. It’s an increasingly today’s battle, and if we can’t prevent it, we need to be ready to win it and win decisively.

Earlier that day, Aquilino abandoned command of the Pearl Harbor-based US Pacific Fleet and has been in command since 2018. Vice Admiral Samuel Papalo, who may replace him, has been nominated as the next candidate to lead the Pacific Fleet. Papalo is a career aviator and current commander of the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recognized Davidson as a servant and visionary leader. Whether on land or at sea, we have always addressed the Navy’s global operations and requirements with the right combination of thinking, determination and talent to create a lasting solution for the entire neighborhood.

According to Millie, more than 370,000 service members have been assigned to INDO-PACOM, an important US theater. He said it is truly a crossroads in the world, accounting for 60% of world trade and 52% of the world’s population in a region spanning 36 countries and 14 time zones.

Millie said we all benefit from a rule-based international order in the free and open Indo-Pacific.

A major threat to China’s ambitions

The Indo-Pacific is the most important region for America’s future. It hosts our greatest security challenge and it will continue to be the priority theater in the United States, and the next commander, Aquilino, Career Fighter Pilot, and the previous command was Career Air Wing 2, Career Strike Group 2, and the United States. He said he was a 1984 graduate of the US Navy School, including. Navy Central Command, US Fifth Fleet, Joint Navy.

“The foundation of this environment is a rule-based international order in which all countries, large and small, have equal views on the peaceful resolution of conflicts and can openly share disagreements to maintain peace and stability in the region.” He said. .. Today, this environment is being challenged.

Aquilino said INDO-PACOM is still committed to our defense. We are committed to strengthening relationships with allies and partners around the world. We promise to provide the necessary deterrence to prevent conflicts between the great powers, and if directed, we promise to be able to fight and win tonight.

However, tensions are rising in the region, primarily due to China’s growing global influence, military power, and active fleet activity in areas such as the South China Sea.

It is well known that Davidson is wary of China’s military intentions, expressing concern to Congress in March about the threat to its U.S. ally Taiwan, and as a deterrent to the U.S. in the region. He advocated strengthening defense. Neither Millie nor Austin mentioned China by name, but Davidson did not hesitate to call on Beijing’s ambitions as a serious threat to freedom and freedom and to destroy the international order.

Freedom is the idea that we come together to protect the set of freedoms that people, countries and even regions need to prosper, prosper and survive. At its core, he said, freedom is freedom from authoritarianism from those who limit or exclude our freedom. Undoubtedly, the Chinese Communist Party is trying to replace the idea of ​​a free and open international order with a new order. It has the characteristics of China, and the national power of China is more important than international law. Beijing’s highly harmful approach to the region involves party-wide efforts to force, corrupt and hire governments, businesses, organizations and people in the Indo-Pacific.

Davidson added: We have made it the task of the Indo-Pacific Army to thwart enemies, strengthen alliances, and strengthen new partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific.

New vision and “integrated deterrence”

And, as in the past, the United States does not do that alone with the Indo-Pacific Army.

Austin told the audience, including several ambassadors and Secretary of Defense, including Japan and South Korea, that deterrence now requires far more coordination, innovation and cooperation for all of us. Under this integrated deterrence, the U.S. military is not intended to stand out, but to strengthen U.S. diplomacy and promote foreign policy that employs all means of national power. I am. As the President of the United States has revealed, diplomacy must come first and the use of force must be a very last resort.

Austin, a retired Army general and former commander of the US Central Army, talked about a rapidly changing technology-driven environment that requires us all to think new and take many new actions.

How to successfully fight the next major war will look very different from how we fought the last war, he said in a 22-minute speech to counter threats in all areas of war. He said he outlined the military vision. We all need to move towards a new vision of what it means to protect the country. In this young century, we need to understand faster, make decisions faster, and act faster. Our new computing power is not an academic exercise. This is about the real-world real-time benefits of getting a complete picture of a situation moving at the speed of war.

Breakthroughs in technology represent a change in the work we do to keep the United States safe across all five areas of potential conflict in space and cyberspace, not just air, land and sea. .. This means that new features and capabilities, as well as operational flexibility, are needed for future battles. And they mean that efforts to work together between commands, services, and stovepipes need to be doubled, he said.

Its deterrence arises in complex battlefields where rapidly changing technology and artificial intelligence are changing the character of the war itself, and potential enemies are working very carefully to blunt our dominance. When he was there, he said. Therefore, our challenge is to ensure that our deterrence remains strong over the long term across all areas of potential conflict.

To win the battle in the future, Austin said, the right combination of technologies, operational concepts, and features must be reliable, flexible, and networked in a formidable way. We need to create benefits for us and dilemmas for them, and such truly integrated deterrence means using some of our current abilities differently. This means developing new operational concepts of what we already have, and investing in quantum computing and other cutting-edge features for the future in all domains.

