Vivo X60T Pro is 3C certified.Most likely to boot with a card





| Release Date: Monday, May 3, 2021 11:15 [IST]

Vivo announced the flagship X605G smartphone series, which consists of two different models, earlier this year. Shortly thereafter, the company expanded the series with the launch of the X60T. Currently, the launch of the X60T Pro is announced by the 3C Mobile Certified website. Future devices will be another flagship product backed by 5G network support. Smartphones are also expected to debut in the Indian market.

Vivo X60T gets 3C certification

The Vivo X60T was found in the 3C certified database with the V2102A model number. Unfortunately, the 3C website does not expose key features such as displays and cameras. Check only support for 5G network connection and 33W fast charge. The battery capacity is also not specified.

In particular, the Vivo X60T Pro has been confirmed to be sold in the Indian market as well. V2012A is listed in the domestic IMEI database. Witnessing this mobile phone on both mobile authentication platforms is a sign of an imminent launch. But I don’t know the exact timeline.

What’s more, the key features of the X60T Pro are still obscured, and more details are likely to be revealed in the future. Still, as a sibling, you can expect top-notch hardware, the X60T. For reference, the standard X60T has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a resolution of FHD +.

This device offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Therefore, the X60T Pro has an FHD + AMOLED display, which is likely to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display panels may look similar, but there may be some upgrades to the camera hardware between the standard and the X60T Pro variant.

The Vivo X60T is equipped with a 48MP triple rear camera module. The X60T Pro may offer a primary camera of 64MP or higher. It is not yet known if there will be any changes in the processing department. The standard X60T is equipped with the Dimensity 1100 SoC. It’s not yet clear whether you’ll see the upgraded MediaTek chipset or the Snapdragon SoC. The Vivo X60T Pro probably ships with the Android 11 OS and has a new Origin OS interface.

via

Best mobile phone in india

54,535

1,19,900

54,999

86,999

49,975

49,990

20,999

1,04,999

44,999

64,999

20,699

49,999

11,499

54,999

17,091

31,999

17,091

13,999

18,990

39,600

22,995

21,546

14,360

22,995

24,999

9,999

9,940

15,999

18,507

11,560

To keep up to date with the latest technology news and gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and subscribe to notifications.

Allow notifications

Already subscribed

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos