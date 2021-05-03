Google Doodle Launches 2021 U.S. Teacher Appreciation Week





Google launched the 2021 Teacher Appreciation Week in the United States and tells five healthy stories about the potential impact of educators on its interactive homepage Doodle.

In 1985, the US PTA declared the first full week of May each year as US Teacher Appreciation Week. From there, the organization also decided Tuesday of Teachers’ Thanksgiving Week as National Teachers’ Day and celebrated this year on May 4, 2021.

To celebrate the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week 2021, Google has partnered with StoryCorps to highlight five unique and beautiful stories from across the United States that highlight some of the roles educators play in their children’s lives. .. These stories go from the era of racism to online learning during an ongoing pandemic.

Each story is told by a former student who came into contact with life and is often interviewed by a teacher. These interviews were animated by Google’s Doodlers team, along with guest artists Lindsey Deschamps, Monique Wray, and Vrinda Zaveri. On the official Doodle blog, Google shares a brief interview with each artist.

My teacher has played an important role in encouraging me to pursue a creative career and supporting my mental health during difficult times in high school. We are honored to share the gratitude of the teachers for helping our students survive this unusual and difficult time.

Vrinda Zaveri

Google’s celebration of 2021 Teacher Appreciation Week in the United States has just begun. On Google’s Keyword Blog, 2020’s “Best Teachers in the United States” will educate educators, including efforts to provide inclusive books to schools in need of education and a donation matching campaign for projects initiated by color teachers. Share some of the company’s latest efforts.

Other Google Doodle:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos