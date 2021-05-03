SuperQ announces high-temperature superconducting single photon detector





Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India

SuperQ Technologies India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Qpi Technology, has stepped out of stealth mode with CeNSE (Centre of nano Sciences, IISc) Lab Access and announced two new product lines.

Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja, Founder, CEO, Chairman of Qpi Technology and Founder of Super Q, has announced product details. SuperQ’s patented high-temperature superconducting single photon detector (SSPD) operates at telecom wavelengths and is a fundamental component of the quantum Internet, future telecom networks, and many other medical and healthcare applications. Become. It will be available to telecom and healthcare customers to sample and build the system from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2022. Superconducting motors are another breakthrough product built on Super Q’s patented material technology. Both of these products are backed by powerful analytical and synthetic setups based on quantum computing and AI. “

Dr. Amlan Mukherjee, Director and Technical Lead of Super Q, suggested that current SSPD is much more costly for commercial applications. And because it runs at 2.5K, these SSPDs cost around US $ 100,000. High-temperature SSPDs operating above 11k can significantly reduce costs, enabling products to be runnable in quantum networks, communications applications, and medical applications. We are eager to create a good IP and get it into the hands of our customers faster with the help of the IISc and CeNSE ecosystem. For more information on our products and technologies, please visit our website at https://superquantum.tech.

High temperature superconducting motors can improve motor efficiency by 30-50%. The first application is the shipping industry. The challenge that SuperQ solves is the challenge of cooling systems for dynamic devices such as motors. As it becomes mainstream, the entire application spectrum of commodity industrial motors could turn into EV motors. SuperQ’s patented technology needs to evolve over a longer period of time to reach a larger number of commercial applications. However, Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja suggests that he may leverage his expertise in quantum computing and materials to radically redesign the motor to operate in high-temperature superconductors. There is a fundamental innovation offered here. “

Regarding further funding to extend Super Q, Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja promised that Super Q’s parent company, Qpi Technology, will fund up to $ 1 million to over $ 1.5 million in entire prototype work as needed. I suggested that you are doing it. During product scaling, funding is expected to come from first advances from customers, funding from Qpi technology, and working capital loans. “

