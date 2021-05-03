The Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is tilted to be the smallest Snapdragon 888 phone, but how hot is it?





Asus is preparing for the Zenfone 8 series launch event. The company plans to launch the Vanilla Zenfone 8 and Mini variants. The Zenfone 8 Mini design image was leaked a few days before the official launch event. The case maker claimed to have uploaded the following Asus smartphone design image and was first discovered by Gadgets Tendency. According to the leaked image, there is a power key and a volume key on the far right of the phone. On the back is a dual camera setup inside a rectangular camera module. Take a look at the design images, specifications and other details of the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini.

Asus Zenfone 8 Mini design images and specifications leaked prior to May 12 launch event

The Asus Zenfone 8 Mini will be available on May 12th. Prior to its launch, mobile phone design images were leaked online.

A report by Gadgets Tendency shows the design of future Asus smartphones. The image was accidentally uploaded by the case maker, revealing the side and back panels. On the back is a dual camera setup with LED flash on the 8Mini. There is a volume button and a power button on the right end of the phone, and the left side is the same height.

Zenfone 8 mini specification (rumor)

The main specifications of the device have already been leaked in the past. The phone is rumored to have a 5.92-inch OLED display. The phone can be expected to support a refresh rate of 120Hz. Internally, the phone has a 4000mAh battery that supports a 30W fast charge. Given the relatively compact form factor, phones were expected to have a smaller battery.

Asus is also rumored to boot devices with multiple storage configurations. Boot with the 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB options. The dual camera setup includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 and a new Sony IMX663 sensor. The device will run Android 11 as is.

Internally, it draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The concern here is that phones with the Snapdragon 888 SoC are prone to heating problems. The relatively compact form factor of Zenfone 8 mini can heat up your device rapidly. However, Asus is known for building powerful gaming phones and laptops. The company has the potential to raise some tricks to solve these heating problems.

What do you think about Asus smartphones in the future? Please let us know in the comments below.

