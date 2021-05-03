FinTech continues to grow-Lynne Darcey Quigley





Lynne Darcey Quigley, Founder and CEO of Know-it

Why is that so? With the acceleration of the digital economy and society, the Scottish fintech community will come together to address key business and social challenges, including how people and businesses manage, manage and supervise money. I guessed it.

In particular, technology has been used to democratize the financial operations of companies that have been lagging behind in adopting innovative technology over the last few decades, such as Scotland’s resolute SME community. As both businesses and consumers continue to gain more value from FinTech and how technology continues to shape our daily lives, this sector is moving in only one direction: astronomical growth. I don’t.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter

Sign up for our opinion newsletter

In addition to the many great initiatives and funding that are taking place today, there is no reason why this sector cannot be expected to continue to innovate and grow. Covid-19 pandemic.

For example, the Strength in Places Fund invests in research and innovation projects aimed at driving economic growth in certain parts of the UK. St. John’s Land received $ 23 million from the Strength in Places Fund and opened the Global Open Finance Center of Excellence (GOFCoE). It supports the development of technologies and education that help organizations leverage financial data to improve their lives and address challenges such as fair access to credit, property ownership and savings.

In addition, the fact that some major banks are headquartered in Scotland is doing well given the rapid growth of the Scottish fintech industry. Banks are known to have outdated technology stacks and processes, but have found that some banks are laying the groundwork to keep up with changing consumer behavior and expectations for banking services. .. Banks headquartered here in Scotland need access to many talents to take FinTech to the next level.

Scottish companies will certainly face difficult situations for some time to come, but collectively, we face these challenges head-on. A proud country, always a collaborative hive, and our tech community is no exception.

Sharing ideas and challenging the status quo is something the Scottish people are proud of. It plays an important role in helping the post-Covid economy move forward for this sector, such as financial services and fintech.

Lynne Darcey Quigley, Founder and CEO of Know-it

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos