A screenshot of Battlefield 6 leaks out and seems to be in Battle Royale mode





Fans eagerly awaiting the release of Battlefield 6 may react to this news in two ways. And if the information is correct, Electronic Arts and DICE seems to be moving in a new direction, but also in a very familiar direction.

(Photo: Getty Images) DICE General Manager Patrick Bach talks about Battlefield 1 at Microsoft’s Xbox E3 briefing ahead of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, June 13, 2016. .. E3 is a computer and video game trade fair where professionals can experience the future of interactive entertainment and see new technologies and unprecedented products.Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg via Getty Images

According to a PC Gamer report, screenshots of the next-generation exclusive Battlefield 6 may have been leaked before it was officially released. The image is from an insider named Tom Henderson, who claims to have obtained it from another leaker. And they look like images of leaked video games we’ve ever known. It is a blurry image that looks like a screen taken from a trailer.

One image clearly shows the cockpit of an aircraft or spacecraft overlooking the rocket launch pad. There are several HUD elements like the missile selection menu at the bottom right. Another image shows an island with aircraft flying overhead. This is a pretty familiar sight (more on this later).

(Photo: Twitter)

Looking at the two pictures of what Battlefield 6 involves, it looks like the game is set in a less futuristic, relatively modern world. According to Henderson, the next battlefield will be set around the 2030s and will feature weapons that already exist or are under development (probably top secret).

Read also: EA is preparing Battlefield 6 for the 2021 release.Stop supporting both Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Battlefield 5

What is a game?

According to a NME report, Henderson explains the potential reasons behind poor quality images. He says the leaker might have screen capped it from a video call, that’s why they look like that. Apart from this, the photo also looks creepy to the sketch he made based on the trailer he may have seen last April.

Now, let’s go back to the image. Remember in the first half of this article that one of the screenshots is eerily familiar? Is the plane flying over the island? Now, Battlefield 6 may seem to have a battle royale game mode. Take a look at the photo again: Isn’t it like jumping off a Fortnite battle bus?

(Photo: Getty Images)

Henderson actually says that Battlefield 6 can also be expected to be a battle royale game, at least with a focus on the multiplayer side. He also claims that there is also a co-op mode where players can choose from four main classes when playing with friends online.

Next-generation monopoly may be spurring hype

Electronic Arts and DICE itself have already officially announced next-generation exclusive rights to the next Battlefield game. PS4 and Xbox One will be excluded to take advantage of the full power of next-generation consoles and promote what they say is the “unprecedented scale” of the game.

This may be natural, as it is easy to develop games for the PS5. Combining it with the powerful hardware of the current generation of consoles, gamers have the potential to get a true next-generation version of EA and DICE’s most popular shooters. They continue to say that the next game will feature more players than ever before. This actually gives the rumors of battle royale game mode even more credibility. In such a scenario, more players will be the only way to more mayhem.

(Photo: Getty Images) A ​​living room with a Sony PlayStation 5 home video game console along with a TV, taken on November 3, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Phil Barker / Future Publishing via Getty Images)

When it comes to graphics, Henderson says it looks very good and looks like a movie, according to a TweakTown report. This is after the in-game visuals ask if the player will be surprised. If this is the case, the title will probably take advantage of hardware-accelerated ray tracing in the current generation of consoles. If these FPS games don’t run smoothly, ray tracing isn’t right and you should expect the frame rate to be maintained as well.

Related: The Battlefield series has a mobile version, Electronic Arts offers next-generation game updates

This article is owned by TechTimes

RJ piercing screenplay work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos