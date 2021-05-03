Google’s new HeadsUp safety feature for Digital Wellbeing Android apps: Here’s how to use it:





Google has released a new feature called HeadsUp and has begun rolling it out into the Digital Wellbeing Android app. When you turn on heads-up, your smartphone will periodically alert you to keep your head up when the app detects that you’re using your smartphone while you’re walking.

According to XDA Developers, the new features are being rolled out to Google Pixel devices. Google is known for testing new features on Pixel smartphones before making them more widely available on other Android smartphones. This feature, if available, may work on other devices as well. The mechanism is as follows.

How to set heads up

1. Open the Settings app on your mobile phone

2. Scroll down and tap until you find the Digital Wellbeing & Parental Control option

2. Scroll to the bottom of the various settings until you find the new HeadsUp option. Just above the toggle switch, add the Digital Wellbeing app icon to your app drawer.

Four.[ヘッズアップ]Tap and follow the setup prompt.

It’s important to note that you need to give Digital Wellbeing permission to view your physical activity so that the app can be identified when you are walking. The app can also give the app permission to always see your current location. When enabled, the app should be able to identify you inside.

With the new feature enabled, you’ll be using your smartphone while walking and will be alerted each time the app detects it.

Digital Wellbeing Beta

Google Pixel device users who cannot view the heads-up feature can participate in the Digital Wellbeing Beta Program. This will enable the new features on your Pixel device. Users can join the beta program by accessing and installing the app’s Play Store list.

